Mastercard Announces New Partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh, While Expanding Those with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner to Enhance Offerings for Cardholders

As Consumers Increasingly Turn to Online Channels for Their Everyday Purchases the Value Propositions on Their World and World Elite Consumer Credit Cards Are Evolving to Ensure They Get Maximum Value

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As online sales continue their upward trajectory, Mastercard is announcing new and expanded partnerships to drive further value for World and World Elite consumer credit cardholders. According to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, online sales grew 54.7% in February compared to 2020. New partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh deliver on consumers’ desire for on-demand access to the best local restaurant meals, household grocery and convenience items, and fresh meal kit delivery. Meanwhile, expanded and optimized partnerships with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner help ensure cardholders are advantaged with savings at home or on the go when frequenting these online service providers.

“As consumers, we’re shopping and spending more digitally than we ever have before and these new behaviors are here to stay,” said Chiro Aikat, EVP Product and Innovation in North America for Mastercard. “At Mastercard, we remain committed to ensuring that our cardholders get the highest value from their everyday spend by continuing to deliver offers with the merchants and categories with which they’re spending most frequently.”

Starting April 1st World and World Elite Mastercard consumer credit cardholders can start to earn rewards for their everyday online spend, while also continuing to benefit from the protection of enhanced security features and added digital and experiential benefits. Specifically, the updated offering includes:

DoorDash: World and World Elite cardholders who are new to DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription program offering members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores on orders over $12, will get a free 3-month membership 1 *; while all DashPass members, new and existing, will automatically get a $5 discount on their first two orders each month 2 * when paying with a World or World Elite card.

“We’re excited to partner with Mastercard to empower their cardholders to affordably and conveniently access the best in their communities with DashPass,” said Usman Cheema, Director of Global Corporate Partnerships for DoorDash. “As expectations for convenience continue to rise, this partnership will further expand Mastercard cardholders’ rewards as we grow our subscription service to offer even more benefits across categories including restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, and retail.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Mastercard to provide World Elite cardholders even more flexibility and options to redeem their entertainment rewards,” said Jason Davis, SVP, Fandango Rewards. “Our expanded program enables cardholders to use their reward in the comfort of their home in the form of Fandango movie rentals or movie ticket purchases, as more theaters are opening up across the country just in time for summer movie season. Mastercard is helping folks take a much-needed entertainment break.”

“HelloFresh is committed to providing consumers with an affordable and delicious home cooking experience. Through our partnership with Mastercard, we are pleased to offer our customers and cardholders even greater value to their weekly meal kit subscription.” said Andreas Sossong, Vice President, Strategic Projects at HelloFresh US.

Additionally, through September 2021 Instacart customers who are not currently Instacart Express members will be eligible to receive two free months of an Instacart Express membership (valued at $20) when signing up for an auto-renewing Instacart Express annual membership ($99 per year) and enabling an eligible Mastercard card as their default payment method for the annual membership on Instacart.

For additional information and the full terms and conditions associated with these offerings, cardholders can visit www.mastercard.com/world and www.mastercard.com/worldelite or call 1-800-MASTERCARD

1*DashPass Trial: Free three-month trial applicable for eligible Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders for 90 days from the day on which it is initiated. Offer valid from April 1, 2021-September 30, 2022 or while supplies last. This offer may be amended or canceled at any time without notice. AFTER DASHPASS TRIAL PERIOD ENDS, YOU WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE CHARGED $9.99/MONTH, PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES. SEE FULL DASHPASS TERMS AND CONDITIONS HERE: www.doordash.com/terms.To cancel go to “Manage DashPass” in your DoorDash account and select “End Subscription.” DashPass order benefits are only applicable on orders with a minimum subtotal of $12 or above, excluding alcohol, taxes, and fees. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply.

2*$5 Off First Two Deliveries: Valid on first two orders every month for eligible Mastercard World and World Elite Limit DashPass subscribers. From April 1, 2021-September 30, 2022 or while supplies last. This offer may be amended or canceled at any time without notice. If the full $5 value is not used on a single order, the remaining value will be forfeited. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply.

*All orders subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. The Terms & Conditions related to the usage of mobile wallets, like Apple Pay or Google Pay, can be found at www.doordash.com/mastercard. Click the following link for additional DoorDash Promotional Terms and Conditions: help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions. In the event of a direct conflict between these DoorDash x Mastercard World and World Elite Offer Disclosures (“Offer Disclosures”) and the DoorDash Promotional Code(s) Terms and Conditions, these Offer Disclosures apply.

