Orion Releases Version 5.2 Including Ethical Walls and W-9 Management, BillBlast Integration, Orion ePay and Updated Mobile Capabilities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aderant–Today, Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. released Orion 5.2, an extensive update to its financial/practice management software which includes hundreds of enhancements. Core highlights of what’s new in the 5.2 version include Ethical Wall management for clients and matters to ensure data privacy, newly enhanced W-9 Management, BillBlast® integration, iOrion® mobile access updates, and Orion ePay™, a seamless and secure online payment system powered by LawPay. Orion ePay was announced in January but has since been updated for greater performance.

Ethical Wall Management for Clients and Matters



Ethical Walls keep confidential data safe from unauthorized users. Orion clients can now set up Ethical Walls to restrict access to sensitive Client/Matter data. Users can be blocked from viewing or searching for information related to a confidential client or matter.

W-9 Management



Orion’s new W-9 Management solution improves a law firm’s compliance with IRS 1099 requirements. When requesting check payment for a new vendor, legal professionals can attach a W-9 from Orion desktop or from iOrion mobile app if working remotely. If the W-9 is missing or outdated, Orion automatically requests an updated version from the vendor.

BillBlast Integration



Now integrated with Orion 5.2, Aderant’s BillBlast streamlines eBilling submission for Orion customers, accelerating the path to payment. Law firms can leverage the Orion/BillBlast integration to increase their productivity and profitability. Also, BillBlast allows users to extract and upload images for reimbursement requests and vendor invoices from Orion’s database.

iOrion 5.2 Mobile Tool Updates



iOrion is a complete financial management mobile app allowing legal professionals to access data from any Apple/iOS® or Google Android® device. Lawyers and staff can easily enter time and perform substantive tasks using iOrion. Updated iOrion 5.2 now adds Check Request approvals, unified Matter Lookup and Views, and updated Payment Calendar including payments by project attorneys who are completing split assignments.

Orion ePay Powered by LawPay



Many law firms and their clients are still working virtually due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, so the flexibility and convenience of Orion ePay’s LawPay integration, is essential. Online payments mean that law firms using Orion ePay will also speed up collection time, thereby improving cash flow and increasing profitability. Also, Orion and LawPay create an online payment page branded with the law firm’s logo which reassures clients and reinforces the firm’s brand loyalty with every payment.

“We are excited to announce the release of Orion 5.2 which enhances the Orion experience with many significant updates and useful features,” remarked Orion President Paul Yelton. “Version 5.2 also allows clients to establish Ethical Walls to restrict access for protecting confidential Client/Matter information. New W-9 Management and Payment Calendar updates make Orion even more useful and enhancements to iOrion help clients who are working remotely. Finally, with the addition of Orion ePay, powered by LawPay, firms can reduce their collection times and increase cash flow while providing a more efficient way to accept payments.”

Orion 5.2 is available free of charge to Orion customers. Click here to find out more. To schedule a demo, email info@orionlaw.com.

About Orion Law Management Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is dedicated to providing law firms with proven law practice management software. Utilizing a complete practice management approach, Orion is a fully integrated law management system employing the very latest in reliable technology. Orion centralizes your Financial Management, Firm Management and Practice Management delivering the competitive advantage that law firms need to succeed. Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. For information visit www.orionlaw.com, call 1.800.305.5867, email info@orionlaw.com or follow us on Twitter @Orion_Law.

About Aderant BillBlast®

Aderant BillBlast empowers law firms to increase productivity and profitability by streamlining legal eBilling submission, improving compliance with client requirements and accelerating the path to acceptance and payment. Through integrations, BillBlast simplifies and centralizes client spend management platforms into one legal eBilling solution, resulting in the timely processing of eBills from anywhere around the globe. Aderant BillBlast dramatically improves billing efficiencies and delivers powerful analytics, enabling firms to make data-driven business decisions. Learn more at https://www.aderant.com/ebilling-billblast/

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the country. It’s available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars, and the ABA as a vetted and recommended payment solution for the legal industry. They’re also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

Contacts

Christy Burke, Burke & Company

(917) 623-5096

cburke@burke-company.com