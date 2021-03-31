fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement

Chicago Cubs TV Network to be Available on fuboTV in Chicago Area and Surrounding Regions in the Coming Weeks

NEW YORK & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) and Marquee Sports Network announced today a carriage agreement that will bring Chicago Cubs game coverage to the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform in the coming weeks.





Through fuboTV, subscribers throughout the Marquee Sports Network territory will have access to all Marquee programming, including all non-nationally televised regular season Chicago Cubs games, pregame and postgame shows, exclusive content, original programming and much more. The regional sports network (RSN) will be available in fuboTV’s basic English language channel package in the Chicago area and surrounding regions, including Indianapolis, South Bend and Des Moines. The full carriage footprint list is attached. Fans can stream fuboTV on Android and iOS smartphone and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android Smart TVs, Apple TV and Apple’s TV app, Chromecast, Hisense Smart TVs, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One’s family of devices and the web. Visit fubo.tv for more information on channel packages and pricing.

The addition of Marquee Sports Network further bolsters fuboTV’s already strong sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually – many streaming in 4K – and more RSNs in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform. The agreement also increases fuboTV’s local coverage in Chicago, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network and NHL Network among many others. With fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020), and more than 30,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“We are thrilled to have fuboTV offering Marquee Sports Network to Cubs fans. fuboTV has prioritized live sports and we look forward to them carrying Cubs baseball all season long,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy.

“As we kick off the hotly anticipated 2021 baseball season, fuboTV is thrilled to bring consumers Marquee Sports Network’s extensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs,” said fuboTV’s SVP, Content Strategy and Acquisition, Ben Grad. “The addition of Marquee Sports Network to our leading sports, news and entertainment portfolio makes fuboTV a great streaming choice for Cubs fans, as well as other Chicagoans looking to cut the cord.”

“We’re excited to add Marquee Sports Network and their coverage of the Chicago Cubs to fuboTV,” said fuboTV’s Co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “Our Fubo Gaming subsidiary is headquartered in Chicago, and the midwest market, particularly Indiana and Iowa where we recently closed market access agreements, will be a key cluster for our gaming strategy in the future.”

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of a predictive free-to-play gaming app in Q3 2021.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports and entertainment experience through sports betting and interactive gaming, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

About Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and the Chicago Cubs. For more information, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/about, follow the network on social media at @WatchMarquee and download the Marquee Sports Network app.

