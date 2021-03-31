Digital Guardian Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best DLP Solution

Award-winning Platform is the Industry’s Only SaaS Solution for Enterprise DLP

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP) and managed detection and response (MDR), today announced that the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the “Best Data Leakage Prevention Solution” category for the 2021 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding products and solutions impacting the cybersecurity industry, and Digital Guardian’s Platform is acknowledged for “ simplifying management and reducing the number of resources required to manage an effective DLP program.”

Digital Guardian’s cloud-delivered platform enables quick deployment and on-demand scalability, while providing full data visibility and no-compromise protection that stops data loss. Earning SC Media’s prestigious “SC Labs Best Buy” in the publication’s 2020 DLP Group Test, the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform “ provides substantial visibility, control, protection and compliance support in a single package,” and is “both comprehensive and competitively priced,” according to SC Labs.

“ As last year’s SC Awards winner for Best DLP Solution, we are honored again to be designated as one of the top data protection providers in the industry,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “ Like many companies this past year, COVID-19 presented a situation we’d never faced before. However, our dedicated employees rose to the occasion and accomplished some of the most significant platform milestones in recent years, all while working remotely.”

Among its many achievements, Digital Guardian recently announced the extension of endpoint DLP to Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, and Zoom, which are critical to enterprises that are making their pandemic-induced remote work options permanent. 2020 also saw the general availability of integrations with Amazon Macie, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, and Microsoft Information Protection (MIP).

“ The cybersecurity community should feel incredibly encouraged by the last year. For all the challenges, there were as many accomplishments. Organizations shifted on a dime, enabling a remote workforce and more often than not, keeping data and systems protected. Digital Guardian and our other Trust Award finalists provided the tools and services to enable those success stories,” said Jill Aitoro, Editor in Chief of SC Media and Editorial Director at CyberRisk Alliance.

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Winners will be announced online during Awards Week beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.

About SC Media



SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance



CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About Digital Guardian



Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/.

