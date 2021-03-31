Digiday Names VIZIO SmartCast® Best Connected TV Platform in Video and TV

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that SmartCast™, the award-winning smart TV platform available to millions of viewers, has been recognized as the winner of the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards in the category of Best Connected TV Platform for its work in delivering experiences for consumers and advertisers.





Digiday, a leading authority for brands, agencies and media companies known for its unvarnished global view of the media and marketing industries, noted that VIZIO’s SmartCast was selected in part for the way it “supports connectivity and unlocks user control” — including voice-activated experiences across Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices. “The platform also connects with mobile devices of all kinds. SmartCast audiences are never far from their content, and with so many providers packed into the platform, they’re never short on choices,” wrote Digiday’s judges in the award announcement.

VIZIO also made the 2021 Digiday Video and TV Awards shortlist for Best TV Ad Tech Innovation for its work with the addressable advertising consortium Project OAR. VIZIO was also recognized as a finalist for TV Executive of the Year1.

“VIZIO built SmartCast with a vision toward how TV can be experienced and utilized in a connected home, not just today but years from now, and not only for the enjoyment of consumers but as an interconnected ecosystem for the programmers and brands that fuel the entertainment industry,” says VIZIO Chief Technology Officer, Bill Baxter. “We are thrilled at the accolades this approach has earned and we’re inspired to continue innovating at this exciting time.”

SmartCast™ is VIZIO’s operating system that comes with every VIZIO Smart TV and powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box with content for every genre. SmartCast provides audiences with home-screen access to hundred of free channels and must-have streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video and Peacock, with interoperability built-in and access to streaming services from devices with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop directly onto the big screen.

The Digiday Awards are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. Digiday’s awards programs are considered to be among the most influential in the industry.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

