OLB Group Announces Year End Results and Provides Company Update

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$Crypto #Crowdfunding–The OLB Group, Inc. (“OLB,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based, omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants,, through its subsidiaries, which develops and markets a suite of products in the merchant services and payment facilitator verticals, has announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

OLB Group’s services are offered through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, eVance, Inc., Omnisoft.io, Inc., and CrowdPay.us, Inc. The Company’s wide-ranging product offerings include electronic payment processing, cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform solutions for small to medium sized businesses and crowd funding services. The Company is focused on providing these integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States. An overview of the December 31, 2020 year-end results are below.

Key Highlights for 2020 and Subsequent Event

Acquisition of DoubleBeam portfolio of merchants

Up-listed to NASDAQ Capital Markets and raised gross proceeds of approximately $6.4 Million in Capital

Initiated implementation accepting merchants to accept crypto currency payments through our Payment gateway–Secure Pay– and expanding contactless Point of Sale Options

Debt free due to early loan payoff of $7.4 million in March 2021 to eliminate interest expense and ongoing debt service

Accepting ACH, Apple Pay ® and Android Pay ®

Implementation of our Proprietary Merchant Boarding and CRM System

Rolling out our Omni Commerce applications to current merchants and onboarding merchants

Highlights of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

For the Year Ended



December 31, 2020 Total revenue $ 9,766,621 Total operating expenses $ 10,501,326 Loss from operations $ (734,705) Total other expense $ (1,042,022) Net Loss $ (1,776,727) Amortization and depreciation expense $ 861,269 Interest expense $ 1,043,933 EBITDA $ 128,475 Stock Based Compensation expenses $ 502,105 Adjusted EBITDA $ 630,580

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, Net Loss before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but also provides additional non-GAAP measures of its operating results. The Company defines EBITDA as net loss, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, adding back non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs incurred with completing acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes the use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to enhance the understanding by the Company’s investors of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize earnings.

To see a complete version of our Annual Report on Form 10-K please click on the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001314196/000121390021018415/f10k2020_olbgroup.htm

About The OLB Group, Inc.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

