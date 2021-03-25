Hudson Wins Big in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Opening Six New Stores at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

City of Lights Brightens With Hudson’s New Retail Collection Designed To Bring The Best Of Travel Retail To The Reimagined Casino Resort

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson, a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today celebrated the opening of six new glamorous stores inside the highly-anticipated Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, which officially opened its doors to eager guests today.

Located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas dazzles locals and tourists alike with one-of-a-kind moments around every turn that make the casino resort feel like a true destination. Sprawled out across the expansive 1.27 million-square-foot property, Hudson’s new stores serve as the retail focal points of the experience, providing guests with an elevated retailing destination that celebrates the allure of the iconic city while delivering on must-have necessities for the everyday adventures.

“There is such an immense feeling of honor being the first retailer selected to operate at the stunning new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and the timing could not be more perfect as we begin to witness the rebound of travel,” said Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. “As we continue to expand our presence across resort and luxury hotels, we remain committed to delivering retailing options that not only meet guests’ every need but that also go above and beyond to provide a world-class customer experience.”

The spatial design of each new store exudes elegance, from the sleek and modern store architecture to the spectacular lighting that draws attention to the perfectly-curated product displays. With wide-open storefronts that spill out onto the casino floor or directly in front of the residential towers, the stores beacon guests in, capturing maximum foot traffic and visibility.

Catering to the fast-paced, 24/7 environment of the casino, the stores offer guests a variety of payment options that prioritize speed and effortless convenience. Each store is equipped with “charge to room” capabilities, and in select stores, state-of-the-art self-checkout kiosks also allow guests to take direct control of their shopping experience so they can return back to the fun faster.

“The opening of Hudson’s collection of retail will provide our resort guests with a convenient and appealing shopping experience while on property,” said Gary Scott, Chief Operating Officer of JC Hospitality LLC, owners of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “We’re grateful for Hudson’s continued partnership throughout this redevelopment, as we work to create a world-class destination for locals and tourists alike.”

The captivating new store concepts, totaling more than 4,000-square-feet, include:

5th & Sunset: From a sun-drenched day by the pool to exploring the incredible natural wonders of Nevada, 5th & Sunset styles guests’ wardrobe for every destination. As the premium sunglass and accessory store exclusive to Hudson, guests can find a wide variety of fashion-forward and athletic performance eyewear styles from leading brands such as Gucci, Kate Spade, Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and more.

Brookstone: Calling all technophiles and tech-novices – Brookstone is headlining at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Delivering the best-in-class brands in audio, entertainment, travel essentials, and wellness products as well as irresistible gadgets, Brookstone is the life of the party. Globally-recognized and fan-favorite brands found here include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Beats, Bose, Sony, and more.

Chill by Hudson: Serving as a locally-inspired sundry shop, Chill by Hudson is the perfect essentials destination. Offering in-room necessities, including over-the-counter medicines, grab & go snacks and beverages, books and magazines, and a selection of electronics, guests can find those last-minute items they may have forgotten at home as well as the must-have items needed after a long day of adventures.

Dunkin’: Whether looking for the perfect meal on the go or a snack to satisfy those late-night cravings, Dunkin’ serves up offerings to satisfy every taste bud. Open extended hours to serve both early birds and night owls, guests can fuel up with Dunkin’s signature coffees, tasty and fresh baked goods, and healthy breakfast options.

Hudson: Known as the quintessential one-stop-shop for all travel needs, the iconic and beloved Hudson brand makes its official casino resort debut in this branded travel convenience concept. With four clearly-defined primary categories – Media, Essentials, Marketplace & Destination – Hudson ensures guests have everything they need, from arrival to departure and everything in between.

SWAG: Celebrating the entertainment capital of the world, SWAG is a testament to all things Las Vegas. With a selection of branded apparel, exclusive collectables, indulgent local delicacies, and whimsical tchotchkes, guests can take a little piece of Las Vegas home with them from this lifestyle destination concept. Not to mention, SWAG also offers an elevated selection of resort-ready swimwear and other must-have accessories for a night out on the town, including high-end fragrances and jewelry.

The milestone opening of the new stores at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas marks Hudson’s latest venture into the hotel space. In 2016, Hudson debuted The Atrium, a luxury multi-brand concept at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Now further expanding its footprint in the Las Vegas market, Hudson continues to translate its travel retail know-how into North American hotels, creating unique and immersive experiences every step of the way.

