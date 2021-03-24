Cohesity to Showcase How Modern Data Management — Complete With Ransomware Recovery — Is Saving the Day for Customers at Cisco Live 2021

Sky Lakes Medical Center Will Share How it Avoided Paying a Ransom and Lowered Total Cost of Ownership with Cohesity and Cisco

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity today announced that it will take part in Cisco Live 2021, a two-day global digital event on March 30 and 31. Cohesity is a Spotlight-level sponsor of the event and will host a 10-minute on-demand session with Sky Lakes Medical Center, a joint Cohesity-Cisco customer, discussing its recent recovery from a ransomware attack.

The theme for Cisco Live 2021 is “Together we will TURN IT UP!” In the spirit of turning up innovation and collaboration, the event will focus on being bold and building a better world together for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

Cohesity session information:

WHAT: “Managing the Life of Data, Healing after Ransomware and Gaining Peace of Mind”



WHO: John Gaede, director of information services, Sky Lakes Medical Center; Samuel Stewart, network systems analyst, Sky Lakes Medical Center; and Cohesity representatives.



WHEN: Cisco Live Explorer pass holders will have access to the on-demand session beginning on Tuesday, March 30.



WHERE: Virtual attendees can view the on-demand session here.



DESCRIPTION: Sky Lakes Medical Center will detail its data management journey, including infrastructure consolidation, recovering from a ransomware attack, and strengthening life-saving cybersecurity for peace of mind.

Event attendees can connect and learn about Cohesity’s data management offerings in a number of ways: through an exhibitor experience landing page that includes extensive Cohesity content and “live chat” functionality, and through social media integration with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In addition, prospects who meet with Cohesity will receive a free pair of Apple AirPods*, while those who view the on-demand session with Sky Lakes Medical Center will enjoy a complimentary three-month subscription of the Calm app*.

For more information on Cohesity-Cisco partnership, joint solutions and customer stories:

Read the case study “Sky Lakes Medical Center Avoids Paying Ransom, Lowers PACS TCO.”

Check out the Cohesity-Cisco solution brief.

View Forrester Consulting: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cohesity on Cisco UCS.

Visit cohesity.com/cisco.

* Certain restrictions apply.

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2021 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Doug Free



Director of Corporate Communications



doug.free@cohesity.com

650-868-3252

BOCA Communications for Cohesity



cohesity@bocacommunications.com