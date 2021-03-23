GoTrust’s Idem Key Is the First USB/NFC Security Key, Working Across All User Devices, to Be Granted a FIDO2 Security Level 2

Idem Key provides the highest level of assurance to access sensitive Czech government public services

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIDO–Today, GoTrustID Inc. (GoTrust) announced that their Idem Keys have been upgraded from FIDO2 Security Level 1 to Security Level 2 certification for passwordless login for devices, applications and cloud services. The Idem Keys have USB-A, USB-C and NFC interfaces. All GoTrust Idem Keys work with Windows, MAC, Chromebook, iOS and Android phones. The Idem Key can also be used for physical access.





An eager customer for the GoTrust Level 2 Idem Key is the mojeID Identity service provided by CZ.NIC. Authorized by the Czech Ministry of the Interior, mojeID is able to access online government services. There are 700,000 users registered with mojeID today.

Going forward, to access more sensitive sites that require the highest level of assurance (LoA) such as opening a bank account or potentially in the future transferring property in property registry, mojeID users will need to use a FIDO2 Security Level 2 token with a security element certified by FIPS/CC. The only such token on the market today that works across every user device is the GoTrust Idem Key. “We were delighted to find exactly the token we required to get LoA High accreditation,” commented Ondřej Filip, CEO at CZ.NIC. “Cooperation with GoTrustID Inc. has been perfect since the beginning and we really admire their decision to go the through L2 certification process.”

Shipment of Idem Keys to CZ.NIC has already started and is expected to grow rapidly as the demand for the highest LoA services increases.

About GoTrustID Inc.

GoTrustID Inc. (GoTrust) is the pioneer company providing a passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) platform for an employee’s everyday items: phone, a USB Key or their smart badge. Our mission is to make simple & secure login anywhere and anytime. With every authenticator and server certified by FIDO, GoTrust Authentication Platform makes every employee become their own ID, having effortless login to their computer, corporate systems and cloud services. GoTrustID has twenty-four international patents granted, including six US patents.

https://www.gotrustid.com/

GoTrust FIDO2 Security Level 2 Idem Key is available on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YTL3Q1Y?ref=myi_title_dp

About CZ.NIC

CZ.NIC, z. s. p. o., is an interest association of legal entities, founded in 1998. The association currently has 117 members. One key activity of the association is the operation of the domain name registry for the .CZ domain. The association is now intensively working on development of the mojeID service supporting new technologies and projects beneficial to the Internet infrastructure in the Czech Republic.

Contacts

Kevin Lee

+82.10.9232.5467

kevin.lee@gotrustid.com