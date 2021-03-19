ZipRecruiter Now Tells Job Seekers How Strong a Match They Are for a Job

Like a personal recruiter, ZipRecruiter provides insight into what employers are looking for and helps job seekers find the right job fast

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#jobs–Job seekers often struggle to know whether they qualify for a job opportunity—especially when they are switching careers or when the economy is rapidly changing around them.





To help job seekers prioritize where to apply, ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) now provides them with feedback about how strong a match they are for every job. The guidance is generated using artificial intelligence algorithms trained on data from billions of employer and job seeker interactions in the ZipRecruiter marketplace.

For each job, ZipRecruiter now shows job seekers a match score—either Great Match, Good Match, Fair Match, or Not a Match—which provides insight into how likely they are to be received favorably by a hiring manager for that particular job. It also provides recommendations on ways job seekers can improve their odds of success, such as by updating their profiles or resumes with more relevant qualifications.

On the ZipRecruiter mobile app, the feature reduced job seeker’s applications to jobs for which they were not a match by 47%, on average, while raising applications to jobs for which they were a great match by 26% and for which they were a good match by 14%. That led to better matching and higher satisfaction for both employers and job seekers.

“Like a personal recruiter, ZipRecruiter gives job seekers information about what companies are looking for and how to make their applications more successful,” said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter CEO and co-founder. “Explicitly showing job seekers what our advanced matching algorithms have learned transforms the job search experience for them by cutting out the guesswork and saving them time. It’s like giving job seekers a map.”

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for millions of people every month and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android* and is the #1 rated job search marketplace in the U.S.** Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace has over 900 employees in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Israel.

*Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, Feb 2021, for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

** Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of February 21, 2021.

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Benny Spiewak



press@ziprecruiter.com