    Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2021 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    • March 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2021
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 14, 2021

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid April 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 14, 2021.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of March 17, 2021, the Company had 94,321,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2021, the Company had 85,121,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

     

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Feb 2021

     

    Dec – Feb

     

     

    Modeled

     

     

    Modeled

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

    CPR

     

    2021 CPR

     

     

    Interest

     

     

    Interest

     

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    Average

     

    (1-Month)

     

    (3-Month)

     

     

    Rate

     

     

    Rate

     

    		 

     

    Current

     

     

    Fair

     

    of

     

     

    Current

     

    Average

     

     

     

     

     

    Maturity

     

    (Reported

     

    (Reported

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

    		 

     

    Face

     

     

    Value

     

    Portfolio

     

     

    Price

     

    Coupon

     

    GWAC

     

    Age

     

    (Months)

     

    in Mar)

     

    in Mar)

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(1)

     

     

    (+50 BPS)(1)

    Pass Through RMBS

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    15yr 2.5

    		 

    $

    238,175

     

    		 

    $

    253,790

    		 

    6.55

    %

    		 

    $

    106.56

    		 

    2.50

    %

    		 

    2.87

    %

    		 

    2

    		 

    174

    		 

    2.41

    %

    		 

    n/a

     

    		 

    $

    4,295

     

    		 

    $

    (4,998

    )

    15yr 4.0

    		 

     

    629

     

    		 

     

    676

    		 

    0.02

    %

    		 

     

    107.58

    		 

    4.00

    %

    		 

    4.50

    %

    		 

    34

    		 

    122

    		 

    8.05

    %

    		 

    18.57

    %

    		 

     

    8

     

    		 

     

    (9

    )

    15yr Total

    		 

     

    238,804

     

    		 

     

    254,466

    		 

    6.56

    %

    		 

     

    106.56

    		 

    2.50

    %

    		 

    2.88

    %

    		 

    3

    		 

    174

    		 

    2.43

    %

    		 

    18.57

    %

    		 

     

    4,303

     

    		 

     

    (5,007

    )

    20yr 2.0

    		 

     

    395,950

     

    		 

     

    407,705

    		 

    10.52

    %

    		 

     

    102.97

    		 

    2.00

    %

    		 

    2.86

    %

    		 

    3

    		 

    237

    		 

    3.26

    %

    		 

    3.22

    %

    		 

     

    6,322

     

    		 

     

    (8,905

    )

    20yr Total

    		 

     

    395,950

     

    		 

     

    407,705

    		 

    10.52

    %

    		 

     

    102.97

    		 

    2.00

    %

    		 

    2.86

    %

    		 

    3

    		 

    237

    		 

    3.26

    %

    		 

    3.22

    %

    		 

     

    6,322

     

    		 

     

    (8,905

    )

    30yr 2.5

    		 

     

    1,231,466

     

    		 

     

    1,287,446

    		 

    33.21

    %

    		 

     

    104.55

    		 

    2.50

    %

    		 

    3.31

    %

    		 

    4

    		 

    354

    		 

    4.52

    %

    		 

    4.19

    %

    		 

     

    25,433

     

    		 

     

    (34,380

    )

    30yr 3.0

    		 

     

    846,209

     

    		 

     

    919,714

    		 

    23.72

    %

    		 

     

    108.69

    		 

    3.00

    %

    		 

    3.48

    %

    		 

    6

    		 

    353

    		 

    6.67

    %

    		 

    7.14

    %

    		 

     

    21,029

     

    		 

     

    (24,742

    )

    30yr 3.5

    		 

     

    607,218

     

    		 

     

    668,872

    		 

    17.25

    %

    		 

     

    110.15

    		 

    3.50

    %

    		 

    4.00

    %

    		 

    15

    		 

    339

    		 

    19.91

    %

    		 

    19.18

    %

    		 

     

    10,390

     

    		 

     

    (14,645

    )

    30yr 4.0

    		 

     

    176,155

     

    		 

     

    198,298

    		 

    5.11

    %

    		 

     

    112.57

    		 

    4.00

    %

    		 

    4.51

    %

    		 

    30

    		 

    322

    		 

    15.26

    %

    		 

    19.26

    %

    		 

     

    3,839

     

    		 

     

    (4,375

    )

    30yr 4.5

    		 

     

    90,796

     

    		 

     

    102,649

    		 

    2.65

    %

    		 

     

    113.05

    		 

    4.50

    %

    		 

    5.00

    %

    		 

    21

    		 

    335

    		 

    30.97

    %

    		 

    29.10

    %

    		 

     

    1,142

     

    		 

     

    (1,622

    )

    30yr Total

    		 

     

    2,951,844

     

    		 

     

    3,176,979

    		 

    81.94

    %

    		 

     

    107.63

    		 

    3.00

    %

    		 

    3.62

    %

    		 

    9

    		 

    348

    		 

    9.76

    %

    		 

    10.92

    %

    		 

     

    61,833

     

    		 

     

    (79,764

    )

    Total Pass Through RMBS

    		 

     

    3,586,598

     

    		 

     

    3,839,150

    		 

    99.02

    %

    		 

     

    107.04

    		 

    2.86

    %

    		 

    3.49

    %

    		 

    8

    		 

    324

    		 

    8.55

    %

    		 

    10.20

    %

    		 

     

    72,458

     

    		 

     

    (93,676

    )

    Structured RMBS

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

    		 

     

    238,355

     

    		 

     

    33,354

    		 

    0.86

    %

    		 

     

    13.99

    		 

    3.98

    %

    		 

    4.57

    %

    		 

    80

    		 

    265

    		 

    35.64

    %

    		 

    40.44

    %

    		 

     

    (3,881

    )

    		 

     

    3,642

     

    Inverse Interest-Only Securities

    		 

     

    69,363

     

    		 

     

    4,644

    		 

    0.12

    %

    		 

     

    6.69

    		 

    3.74

    %

    		 

    4.40

    %

    		 

    42

    		 

    312

    		 

    27.54

    %

    		 

    n/a

     

    		 

     

    (214

    )

    		 

     

    (264

    )

    Total Structured RMBS

    		 

     

    307,718

     

    		 

     

    37,998

    		 

    0.98

    %

    		 

     

    12.35

    		 

    3.93

    %

    		 

    4.53

    %

    		 

    71

    		 

    276

    		 

    33.81

    %

    		 

    40.44

    %

    		 

     

    (4,095

    )

    		 

     

    3,378

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    		 

    $

    3,894,316

     

    		 

    $

    3,877,148

    		 

    100.00

    %

    		 

     

     

    		 

    2.94

    %

    		 

    3.57

    %

    		 

    13

    		 

    320

    		 

    10.55

    %

    		 

    12.71

    %

    		 

    $

    68,363

     

    		 

    $

    (90,298

    )

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    Interest

    		 

     

    Interest

     

    		 

     

    Average

    		 

     

    Hedge

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    Rate

    		 

     

    Rate

     

    		 

     

    Notional

    		 

     

    Period

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    Sensitivity

    		 

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

    		 

     

    Balance

    		 

     

    End

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    (-50 BPS)(1)

    		 

     

    (+50 BPS)(1)

    Eurodollar Futures

    		 

    $

    (50,000

    )

    		 

     

    Dec-2021

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

    $

    (250

    )

    		 

    $

    250

     

    Swaps

    		 

     

    (855,000

    )

    		 

     

    Apr-2026

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    (22,245

    )

    		 

     

    22,245

     

    5-Year Treasury Future

    		 

     

    (69,000

    )

    		 

     

    Mar-2021(2)

    		  

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    (2,200

    )

    		 

     

    2,226

     

    TBA

    		 

     

    (828,000

    )

    		 

     

    Feb-2021

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    (11,826

    )

    		 

     

    17,986

     

    Swaptions

    		 

     

    (725,350

    )

    		 

     

    Feb-2022

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    (5,564

    )

    		 

     

    8,405

     

    Yield Curve Spread Floor

    		 

     

    (150,000

    )

    		 

     

    Feb-2023

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    n/a

     

    		 

     

    n/a

     

    Hedge Total

    		 

    $

    (1,226,650

    )

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

    $

    (42,085

    )

    		 

    $

    51,112

     

    Rate Shock Grand Total

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    		 

    $

    26,278

     

    		 

    $

    (39,186

    )

    (1)

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (2)

    Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.97 at February 28, 2021. The market value of the short position was $85.5 million.

     

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value

    Portfolio

    As of February 28, 2021

     

     

     

     

    As of February 28, 2021

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    3,074,228

    79.3%

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    541,319

    14.0%

    Freddie Mac

     

    802,920

    20.7%

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    3,335,829

    86.0%

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,877,148

    100.0%

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,877,148

    100.0%

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of February 28, 2021

     

    Borrowings

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

    $

    383,034

     

    10.3%

     

    0.19%

    93

    8/5/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    382,688

     

    10.2%

     

    0.24%

    28

    7/21/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

     

    337,701

     

    9.0%

     

    0.22%

    48

    4/26/2021

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

     

    335,569

     

    8.9%

     

    0.20%

    36

    4/23/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    256,287

     

    6.8%

     

    0.18%

    31

    4/26/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    227,580

     

    6.1%

     

    0.18%

    74

    5/24/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

     

    223,019

     

    5.9%

     

    0.18%

    59

    5/13/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    213,195

     

    5.7%

     

    0.18%

    73

    5/12/2021

    Nomura Securities International, Inc.

     

    209,661

     

    5.6%

     

    0.18%

    58

    5/13/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc

     

    209,572

     

    5.6%

     

    0.20%

    90

    8/19/2021

    Barclays Capital Inc

     

    156,183

     

    4.2%

     

    0.18%

    12

    3/12/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

     

    146,184

     

    3.9%

     

    0.19%

    11

    3/11/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    123,519

     

    3.3%

     

    0.21%

    45

    4/14/2021

    Daiwa Securities America Inc.

     

    100,971

     

    2.7%

     

    0.19%

    13

    3/16/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    89,213

     

    2.4%

     

    0.18%

    12

    3/12/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    79,132

     

    2.1%

     

    0.26%

    63

    5/13/2021

    Goldman, Sachs & Co.

     

    75,447

     

    2.0%

     

    0.18%

    78

    5/17/2021

    Bank of Montreal

     

    65,733

     

    1.8%

     

    0.18%

    11

    3/11/2021

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    50,423

     

    1.3%

     

    0.23%

    11

    3/11/2021

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    50,386

     

    1.3%

     

    0.21%

    5

    3/5/2021

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    34,319

     

    0.9%

     

    0.20%

    55

    4/26/2021

    Total Borrowings

    $

    3,749,816

     

    100.0%

     

    0.20%

    49

    8/19/2021

     

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

