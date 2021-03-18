Headspace Strengthens Leadership Team With New Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, announced that Val Kaplan Zapata will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) beginning April 2021. In this new role at Headspace, Zapata will join the company’s senior leadership team and report to CeCe Morken, CEO. Zapata will lead a cross-functional marketing team with shared responsibility for acquisition, conversion, and retention.





“As a vital member of the executive team, Val will drive our vision, strategies, and brand forward while ensuring our offerings deliver on Headspace’s mission to improve the health and happiness of the world,” stated CeCe Morken. “We were so impressed by Val’s background and proven track record in growth marketing, we know she will be an integral part of shaping the future of the company.”

“I am thrilled and privileged to be joining the talented team at Headspace,” says Zapata. “At this moment in time, I can’t think of a more powerful mission than spreading health and happiness to all. I look forward to helping a growing member base create healthy wellness routines that last a lifetime.”

Zapata most recently held the role of Vice President of Growth Marketing for Hulu where she led growth marketing efforts across the full subscriber lifecycle, including media, acquisition, lifecycle and analytics. During her tenure she helped drive record-breaking subscriber growth for the streamer, more than doubling their subscriber base in under three years. Prior to Hulu, she led growth efforts for both direct-to-consumer and media businesses. Zapata built the business development function at Helix Sleep, an e-commerce mattress company, and worked on market operations and monetization at Instagram. Zapata holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree in Economics and Literature from Duke University.

Headspace collaborated with executive leadership search firm and longtime partner, Grace Blue, to fill the newly opened role. Grace Blue specializes in the consumer space helping to transform businesses by providing access to the best in class CMO talent and next generation marketing leadership across categories and borders.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 1,800 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world’s most-recognizable brands, including Apple and Amazon, as well as with Nike, NBA and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace’s digital health subsidiary enabling the company to deliver more therapeutic benefits to its members. Headspace has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Apple’s Best of 2018, Samsung’s Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights’ top digital health companies, along with being selected for five Webby Awards in health and fitness between 2018 and 2019. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

