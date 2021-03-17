Invstr Unveils Smarter Investment Tools Combined with Secure & Convenient Commission-Free Banking & Brokerage Services*

Award-Winning Social Investment App Continues its Mission to Empower Retail Investors to Outperform Wall Street with Smarter Investment Tools & the Ultimate in Security and Convenience

App Has Raised Over $40mm in Funding, Including Recent Series A

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Banking–Leading social investment app Invstr sets a new standard for consumer finance apps by launching investment tools and analytics to help investors make smarter investment decisions as well as state-of-the-art commission-free banking and execution services. The new services continue to position Invstr as the true champion of retail investors, helping them to gain the confidence, knowledge and expertise needed to take on the best of Wall Street and win. Invstr demonstrates that it is possible to provide greater value to consumers than commoditized trading services. Other fintechs who focus predominantly on transactions have faced criticism for not educating inexperienced investors before they make their first trades.

Unlike Robinhood and other investing apps, Invstr has established a reputation as a leading educational platform with an investing Academy, and live simulated portfolios to ensure users are capable of understanding the markets and making more informed investing decisions before they risk their real money. The new, advanced analytics now available in the app — coupled with Invstr’s existing educational resources — truly democratize investing by empowering anyone to learn about the markets and then invest more confidently to start building wealth.

In addition to Invstr’s popular Fantasy Finance® game, which offers the ability to manage a virtual $1 million portfolio and learn about the markets in a risk-free way, users can now open Invstr+ accounts in order to:

Make commission-free trades of stocks, including purchasing fractions of shares with as little as $5.

including purchasing fractions of shares with as little as $5. Sign up for secure digital banking in minutes and enjoy checking accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, bill pay and instant peer-to-peer transfers with no minimum balance requirements.

in minutes and enjoy checking accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, bill pay and instant peer-to-peer transfers with no minimum balance requirements. Save, spend or invest their money using their Invstr+ accounts without ever needing to move money from one place to another.

Every user gets to invest smarter with free access to the app’s new Invstr Pro offering for the first 90 days and then $3.99/month. Invstr Pro subscribers will be able to:

View their own Invstr Score , performance Stats , portfolio risk, behavioral analytics, daily return analysis and performance drilldown to track and improve their performance.

, performance , portfolio risk, behavioral analytics, daily return analysis and performance drilldown to track and improve their performance. View each stock’s Invstr Score , community sentiment, performance metrics, benchmark comparison, factor analysis, fundamentals and analyst recommendations.

, community sentiment, performance metrics, benchmark comparison, factor analysis, fundamentals and analyst recommendations. Use the app’s Portfolio Builder to construct personalized single stock portfolios and test different risk preferences.

to construct personalized single stock portfolios and test different risk preferences. Access live data about stocks, commodities, currencies, crypto and other instruments including technical studies, such as RSI, MACD and comparison charts not available in other apps.

Invstr is pre-releasing the iOS version of the upgraded app to meet retail demand.

“There is a revolution going on in retail investing. Invstr is here to support that revolution against the new and old dark forces of the financial establishment. We’ve taken the best investment techniques from the rich and made them available to everyone. We help our community members understand their individual investing style and performance, choose stocks that suit their portfolios, share ideas publicly, in groups or private messages, test out their strategies in Fantasy Finance® before they take any real risk and then perform all of their banking and brokerage needs in a single place. Our members are winning the fight. Our real money $100,000 Challenge and Invstr Fantasy League champions are spectacularly outperforming the market and Wall St,” said Kerim Derhalli, founder and CEO of Invstr.

Invstr has raised over $40mm in funding, including in a recent Series A convertible offering. Private and institutional investors include Ventura Capital, Finberg, Jari Ovaskainen, the seed investor behind Supercell and Rick Haythornthwaite, former global Chairman of Mastercard.

Derhalli founded Invstr after seeing first-hand how a lack of knowledge and confidence bars individuals from starting to invest. After spending 30 years in senior leadership positions at Deutsche Bank, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan, Derhalli set out to democratize access to financial education by creating Invstr so that anyone, anywhere could learn how to invest.

The new investing services are being provided in partnership with Apex Clearing, which formerly provided execution and settlement services to Robinhood, helping it scale the business up to millions of users. Digital banking services are being offered through a partnership with world-class financial institution Vast Bank, which provides agile, high-tech services to its customers along every step of their financial journey. Invstr user data is also protected by technology from Okta, the leading secure identity platform. Okta is a trusted provider of security solutions, such as login authentication, and used by companies and organizations including the Department of Defense and T-Mobile.

About Invstr Ltd.

Invstr is a technology company with a presence in New York, London and Istanbul. Through its award-winning smartphone app, Invstr is determined to democratize finance. Founded by Kerim Derhalli in 2013, the app combines fun, learning, and competition to break down barriers and help users become better, more confident investors. Derhalli was named the 2019 Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the Go:Tech Business Awards in 2019 and Invstr the Fintech App of the Year at the 2019 UK App Awards. Invstr also won the Fintech Innovator of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards 2018 and Fintech Founder of the Year at the BMW i UK Tech Founder Awards 2018. Invstr is available for both Android and iOS devices, and can be downloaded in the App Store and on Google Play.

*Invstr is neither a bank nor a broker. Banking and brokerage services are offered in conjunction with regulated business partners.

