Kensington Announces Availability of Award-Winning StudioDock

StudioDock Transforms iPad Pro and iPad Air into Fully-Functional Desktop Workstations, Provides Wireless Fast-Charging for Apple Ecosystem to Organize Devices and Eliminate Charging Cables

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apple—Kensington®, the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, today announced availability of the StudioDock™, the ideal iPad docking station. Compatible with iPad Pro (2018+) or iPad Air (2020+) with USB-C port, StudioDock greatly enhances the functionality and usability of the iPad in home and office desktop environments.

A CES 2021 Innovations Award Honoree and recipient of eight Best of CES 2021 awards, the Plug and Play StudioDock requires no software installation and is available in 12.9-inch and 11-inch versions. StudioDock enhances and expands the functionality of the iPad with the following key features and benefits:

Creates a Powerful Desktop Experience – Magnetically attach and detach a USB-C iPad Pro 11” (2018 or later), USB-C iPad Pro 12.9” (2018 or later), or iPad Air (2020+) in portrait or landscape modes for a true desktop experience that unleashes new creative possibilities.

– Magnetically attach and detach a USB-C iPad Pro 11” (2018 or later), USB-C iPad Pro 12.9” (2018 or later), or iPad Air (2020+) in portrait or landscape modes for a true desktop experience that unleashes new creative possibilities. Fast Charging for the Apple Ecosystem – In addition to delivering 37.5W over USB-C to charge the iPad at speeds up to 108 percent faster than the Apple 18W charger, StudioDock includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging (up to 7.5W and 5W, respectively). An optional charging module for Apple Watch (up to 5W) will be available in mid-2021.

– In addition to delivering 37.5W over USB-C to charge the iPad at speeds up to 108 percent faster than the Apple 18W charger, StudioDock includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging (up to 7.5W and 5W, respectively). An optional charging module for Apple Watch (up to 5W) will be available in mid-2021. Extends the Desktop Workspace – StudioDock provides a single 4K HDMI 2.0 video output to support an additional monitor for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, Procreate, Shiftscreen and more.

– StudioDock provides a single 4K HDMI 2.0 video output to support an additional monitor for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, Procreate, Shiftscreen and more. Integrated SD Card Reader – Ideal for photographers and videographers, StudioDock incorporates an SD Card Reader (UHS-II SD 4.0) enabling quick access to files without the need for adapters or dongles.

– Ideal for photographers and videographers, StudioDock incorporates an SD Card Reader (UHS-II SD 4.0) enabling quick access to files without the need for adapters or dongles. Expansion Ports Maximize Functionality – Four USB ports (one USB-C and three USB-A) enable users to connect devices such as a keyboard, mouse, USB storage, and printer. A 3.5mm audio jack supports the connection of a microphone or external speakers, and a Gigabit Ethernet port ensures fast, reliable connectivity for large file transfers or bandwidth-sensitive applications.

– Four USB ports (one USB-C and three USB-A) enable users to connect devices such as a keyboard, mouse, USB storage, and printer. A 3.5mm audio jack supports the connection of a microphone or external speakers, and a Gigabit Ethernet port ensures fast, reliable connectivity for large file transfers or bandwidth-sensitive applications. Industry-Leading Support and Warranty – StudioDock is backed by a dedicated support team and a three-year warranty.

“The announcement of StudioDock at CES has generated an incredible amount of excitement as it is being seen as a true game-changer for iPad users for both business and consumer applications,” stated Ada Yang, Director, Global Product Management at Kensington. “The ability to instantly connect and transform the iPad into a complete desktop workstation opens up new possibilities for creativity and productivity in the office and at home. The added ability to serve as a charging base for the user’s entire Apple ecosystem not only eliminates unsightly cables, but keeps all devices together and fully-charged.”

Kensington StudioDock iPad Docking Stations for iPad Pro 12.9” (K34030WW) and iPad Pro 11” and iPad Air (K34031WW) are available now through the Kensington Store.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, support, and sustainability.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kensington is the inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded business, academic, and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals’ Choice, BlackBelt and Verimark are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

