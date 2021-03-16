“Inspired Execution” Podcast Season Two Launches Featuring Leaders From Cisco, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, and More

New Episodes Return Today Focusing on How to Spark Transformation, Overcome Challenges and Celebrate Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataStax today announced the second season of the Inspired Execution podcast. Inspired Execution features global technology leaders on their journeys to scaling multi-billion dollar businesses, while inspiring their teams. Each episode will focus on recurring themes conveyed through guest’s stories including customer experiences, speed & agility, education, and cultivating diverse & inclusive environments.

In the first episode of season two, host Chet Kapoor, DataStax Chairman and CEO, sits down with Jacqueline Guichelaar, Group Chief Information Officer at Cisco, to discuss how Cisco is scaling their infrastructure to meet user experiences and power modern data apps.

“I am honored to speak with tech leaders who work hard every day to inspire their teams while building data-driven businesses with velocity and scale. It’s not an easy task. My hope is that we inspire the next generation of leaders and help solve challenges as they modernize their industries,” said Chet Kapoor.

Fresh off its successful inaugural season that featured executives from AT&T, Banco Santander, FedEx, Home Depot, and T-Mobile, the second season of Inspired Execution continues with an impressive line-up of guests from many of the world’s largest enterprises across the technology, financial services, education, and travel industries.

Coming up, Kapoor will be joined by Ravi Radhakrishnan, Chief Information Officer of Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking at Wells Fargo, on Tuesday, March 23 and Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank, on Tuesday, March 30.

Other Inspired Execution season two guests include:

