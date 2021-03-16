CORRECTING and REPLACING CAPTION California Pizza Kitchen Becomes the Official Pizza of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The exclusive multi-year partnership brings together two iconic Los Angeles names and offers California-style pizza and exclusive experiences to Dodgers fans for years to come

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN BECOMES THE OFFICIAL PIZZA OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS

As California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) proudly embarks on its 36th anniversary this spring, CPK has signed on to become the official pizza of the World Champions Los Angeles Dodgers. With this exclusive multi-year partnership between the two iconic Southern California-based brands, Dodger fans can now enjoy CPK hospitality and gourmet-inspired menu items including pizzas, salads and more at Dodger Stadium on the Field, Loge, and Reserve Levels as well as in the newly renovated Left Field Pavilion.

Each of CPK’s four branded dining locations at Dodger Stadium will offer a selection of signature dishes, including the Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, and Cheese Pizzas made on traditional crust. The new CPK Dodger stadium menu will also include favorites like the Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Caesar Salad, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Spicy Milano pizza and the option of a gluten-free vegetable-powered crust. CPK will also provide menu items for fans anxious to get back to the game action at the new Grab and Go concession location in Center Field.

“This partnership unites two Southern California brands that are woven into the fabric and spirit of Los Angeles. The LA Dodgers brought baseball to the West Coast and CPK brought the West Coast to pizza. As two brands with a shared commitment to driving innovation, and supporting the LA community, we couldn’t think of a better partnership to share the love of pizza and baseball to fans across our hometown of Los Angeles,” said Scott Hargrove, Chief Marketing Officer of CPK.

“Creating best-in-class dining at Dodger Stadium is essential for delivering a World Championship-level fan experience for our fans, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with a global brand famous for innovative and iconic California cuisine,” said Corey Norkin, Dodger Vice President, Global Partnerships. “We look forward to a long and collaborative relationship with our new partners, and know our fans will enjoy the inspiring and delicious food items at CPK’s Dodger Stadium locations.”

The two brands will partner beyond concessions to provide pizza and baseball fans with access to one-of-a-kind experiences that represent the best of Los Angeles. Following all regular season Dodgers home wins, CPK will provide fans the opportunity to claim a free seven-inch Original BBQ Chicken Pizza at select Southern California locations. In addition, CPK will be prominently featured throughout Dodger Stadium touchpoints, including permanent signage on the Left Field Pavilion roof.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 200 restaurants in 7 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

About The Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world.

Visit the Dodgers online, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers.

For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com.

