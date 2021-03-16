Boyne Resorts Implements Agilysys Point of Sale & Cloud-Native Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering

Agilysys Solutions, Including InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex, IG OnDemand, & Agilysys Pay Support Social Distancing While Streamlining Guest Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Boyne Resorts has implemented the Agilysys InfoGenesis ecosystem of modern POS solutions for its sport and leisure resorts to improve guest service and optimize operations while promoting social distancing through contactless self-service options.

Boyne Resorts is a collection of mountain and lakeside resorts, ski areas, and attractions spanning from British Columbia to Maine. The company owns and operates eleven properties and an outdoor lifestyle equipment/apparel retail division with stores in cities throughout Michigan. An industry leader in multiple U.S. regions, Boyne Resorts operations include snow sports and year-round mountain recreation, golf, an indoor waterpark, spas, food and beverage, lodging and real estate development.

When searching for the perfect partner to help deliver a superior F&B guest experience across multiple venues and locations, Boyne implemented Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex on-premise solutions for fast, efficient server-facing table and mobile tablet solutions. IG OnDemand SaaS allows guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device (phone, tablet, laptop), scan a QR code on the InfoGenesis check to initiate payment, and collect their order at pick-up counters enjoying a contactless dining experience. As a result, Boyne Resorts can increase revenue opportunities while enhancing guest safety and service.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Agilysys,” said Dan Beeler, CIO at Boyne Resorts. “Their ability to provide the flexible, industry-leading POS solutions we need to meet our fast-paced service delivery requirements across all of our resort properties while protecting the health and safety of our staff and guests is a winning combination.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. With support for Windows, Android and iOS devices, InfoGenesis provides strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support to help drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.

IG Flex is Agilysys’ server-facing mobile solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. IG Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance even where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

IG OnDemand is a cloud-native SaaS contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place for orders using their own device; a mobile phone, tablet or laptop, enabling the guest to take control of their experience. For order payment, guests also use their mobile device to scan a QR code on the InfoGenesis check, review a digital copy of the check, add a tip & initiate payment, maintaining a fully touchless guest payment experience. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

Agilysys Pay is a secure cloud-native payment processing solution that provides access to validated P2PE, EMV payment gateways. With Agilysys Pay customers can secure guest confidence and reduce risk of data loss. Agilysys Pay provides maximum credit card protection with the support of payment terminals for every scenario, including counter-service, mobile and signature capture.

“Boyne Resorts and Agilysys are building a strong partnership, and we are thrilled to add them to our growing list of exclusive resort customers,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas & EMEA at Agilysys. “I know our InfoGenesis suite of POS solutions will enhance the food & beverage guest experience for guests and staff including through contactless self-service. We are proud to be a partner across the Boyne family of resorts, and we look forward to helping facilitate a more efficient and seamless guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Contacts

Media

Robert Shecterle, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6046, Robert.Shecterle@agilysys.com

Investors

Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, Jessica.hennessy@agilysys.com