25 FICS® Customers Featured in Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2020 Year-End Rankings of Top Commercial/Multifamily Servicers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICS®(Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a leading mortgage loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software provider, is pleased to announce that many of its clients have again been recognized in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) biannual rankings of top commercial servicing volumes. Twenty-five of the software provider’s current clients were included in the top 87 companies in the Year-End 2020 Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings.

The MBA releases its rankings of servicers biannually, at the middle and end of each year. The rankings reflect data on the volume of loans serviced, including categories for primary, master and special servicing, and ranks servicing firms by total servicing volume as well as servicing for specific investor groups, including CMBS, life insurance companies, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac®, FHA and others.

FICS’ Commercial Servicer® plays a significant role in helping the customers included in the rankings manage their commercial loan portfolios. Commercial Servicer® is a user-friendly software solution that provides complete automation and seamless dataflow for commercial loan servicing for complex structured loans (e.g., commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and equipment). The Commercial Servicer® API allows users to schedule and automate virtually every program, report, and interface in the system, eliminating after-hours work and reducing mistakes caused by human error.

Gershman Investment Corp., an FICS® customer headquartered in St. Louis, MO, was included in the rankings for primary and master servicing of total loans as well as servicing of FHA & Ginnie Mae® loans. Working with FICS® since 2002, Gershman has enhanced its servicing by using the provider’s Commercial Servicer® and Commercial Accountant®. “We service all multifamily Ginnie Mae® loans, and Commercial Servicer® makes it easy to run our monthly investor reporting to Ginnie Mae®,” says Bruce Sandweiss, President of Multifamily at Gershman Investment Corp. “Our servicing team likes the great FICS® support and that the software is user friendly and easy to work with on a day-to-day basis. Using SAP® Crystal Reports® provided by FICS® has also helped us manage some of our workflow and tasks, as our servicing department has grown in the past year.”

“Facing continual regulatory and investor reporting changes, servicers rely on FICS’ software to meet these changing requirements while servicing a variety of loans,” said Susan Graham, president and COO of FICS®. “The inclusion of FICS®customers in 14 of the 17 categories in these rankings reflects the confidence our customers have in FICS’ solutions meeting their needs. The 25 FICS® customers featured in this year’s MBA year-end rankings validate that our software provides the functionality servicers need to achieve the level of business success they expect.”

About FICS®

FICS® is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS’ software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.

