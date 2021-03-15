Sharpen Names Traci Shaw CFO and Adam Settle CXO

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgentFirst—Sharpen Technologies, developers of the agent-first omnichannel cloud contact center platform, expanded its leadership team by promoting Traci Shaw to Chief Financial Officer and Adam Settle to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). The moves come as Sharpen grew rapidly in 2020 with a +100% upsurge in revenue and a +40% increase in new bookings compared to 2019.

“Traci and Adam have been instrumental in our growth over the past few years,” said Sharpen CEO Bill Gildea. “Their expertise, leadership, and commitment to our product and customers have been vital to our success as we continue to scale the company.”

As CFO, Shaw oversees Sharpen’s finance, accounting, and IT teams, while also managing its capital-raising initiatives and shareholder relations. She joined Sharpen in 2019 from Genesys, formerly Interactive Intelligence, where she spent 20 years in a variety of roles, helping grow the business into a publicly-traded company that sold in 2016 for $1.4b. Shaw holds a BS and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Sharpen as we continue to expand our customer base and market reach,” noted Shaw. “I look forward to building on this momentum and taking Sharpen to the next level.”

In the newly created CXO position, Settle is responsible for the growth and strategy of Sharpen’s product portfolio, working closely with customers to ensure they receive the maximum value from the platform. He joined Sharpen in 2017, having started his career at Apple and Angie’s List. Settle is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis.

“We have always differentiated ourselves from our competitors with our high-touch, hands-on approach to customer service,” noted Settle. “My goal is to build on this model and continue to strategize with customers, prospects, and partners to guarantee they get the most bang from our products while also experiencing the greatest return on their investments.”

About Sharpen Technologies



Sharpen Technologies is the world’s first, truly agent-focused contact center platform built in the cloud for the cloud. The omnichannel platform lets users work-from-anywhere, seamlessly moving between calls, texts, webchats, emails, social media etc., all in real-time and in a single interaction. Sharpen was recognized by Frost & Sullivan’s Contact Center Buyers Guide, North America for its “dramatic ROI,” “out-of-the-box integrations,” “powerful reporting and analytics tools,” and “demonstrable value backed by multiple customer use cases.” In 2020, it made the Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” by both Inc. (2019) and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (2017, 2018, 2021). Visit Sharpen on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the Sharpen blog.

