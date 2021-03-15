Scandit’s Mobile Computer Vision Software Offered Free to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Scandit collaborates with Epic to offer free licenses to new Epic Rover users in the drive to scale-up mass vaccinations across the U.S.

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scandit, the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision and augmented reality (AR), announces that licenses for its Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK will be available free to new Epic Rover users for up to six months to support the rapid scale-up of the COVID-19 U.S. vaccination program.

Scandit’s Barcode Scanner SDK can be integrated with Rover to help connect patients seeking vaccinations and their vaccination appointments in the EMR. This collaboration provides the accuracy and efficiency needed to help scale vaccination efforts without the need for dedicated scanners.

The Biden administration set a target to vaccinate 100 million Americans during its first 100 days and in an announcement last week, directed states to make all adults eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1. Across the U.S., Epic software is currently being used to help administer approximately 500,000 vaccinations daily in mass vaccination centers and traditional clinical settings. Vaccination data can be shared with other electronic health record systems, public health departments and the CDC.

“As healthcare providers race to vaccinate and protect populations from COVID-19, it’s essential that data capture is robust, quick and easy for healthcare professionals,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “There is a vast workforce involved in delivering all aspects of COVID-19 testing and vaccination – and many other aspects of healthcare where barcode scanning technology can be helpful.”

“With vaccinations taking place in multiple community settings, a digital, app-based solution on a smartphone is the most practical, scalable and efficient option. By equipping smart devices with the right data capture software, healthcare providers are bringing a new level of accuracy and flexibility to patient management at this time of unprecedented need.”

Scandit’s collaboration with Epic is a continuation of activity to provide free licenses to frontline healthcare professionals tackling COVID-19. In April 2020, Scandit launched a free Patient Data Capture app for iOS and Android to collect test samples more quickly and safely in hospital settings. The app combines text recognition and barcode scanning to capture a person’s ID, scan barcodes on test samples to link them with an individual, and then print or export capture data. Today’s announcement extends Scandit’s efforts to support COVID-19 relief further to vaccination centres being set up throughout the U.S.

Rover is a native smartphone app from Epic that allows clinicians to record documentation and conduct barcode validation at the point of care and ensure accurate patient, medication, and clinician identification. It enables quick and easy access to patient lists, notes and flowsheet information and helps clinicians be more efficient with their time management.

