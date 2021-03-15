Blueair Introduces DustMagnet™ Air Purifiers with a Stylish Design for a Life with Less Cleaning

The new air purifiers double as a functional end table while catching 99%1 of airborne dust

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blueair, a global leader in indoor air purification solutions, launched DustMagnet™ – a new family of smart air purifiers with patent-pending technology that attracts airborne dust like a magnet before it settles on floors and surfaces. Form meets function with the arrival of DustMagnet™ as the air purifiers’ sleek design and whisper-quiet noise level ensures it seamlessly blends into décor, serving as both an air purifier and a signature piece of furniture in your home.





“Consumers shouldn’t have to compromise on design when it comes to having clean air inside their home,” said Jonas Holst, Chief Product Officer at Blueair. “That is why we combined performance and aesthetics in DustMagnet™, creating air purifiers that capture dust before it settles and blends into your home – like a great-looking piece of Scandinavian-style furniture.”

In addition to its stylish design to match any interior, DustMagnet™ is designed for a life with less cleaning, offering high-performance air filtration. Key features include:

Captures Dust Before It Settles: Patent-pending DustMagnet™ technology designed in Sweden attracts airborne dust particles like a magnet. The technology utilizes a unique airflow pattern, dual air intake, and charged pre-filters to catch 99% 1 of airborne dust before it settles on floors and surfaces – so you can spend less time dusting and vacuuming.

Patent-pending DustMagnet™ technology designed in Sweden attracts airborne dust particles like a magnet. The technology utilizes a unique airflow pattern, dual air intake, and charged pre-filters to catch 99% of airborne dust before it settles on floors and surfaces – so you can spend less time dusting and vacuuming. More Clean Air, Less Energy and Noise: Equipped with Blueair’s HEPASilent™ technology, DustMagnet™ delivers more 2 clean air using less energy 3 and emitting less noise. DustMagnet™ quietly cleans the air, producing a soft whisper on low and up to a normal conversation on high 4 – while using about as much energy as a light bulb on high. 5 HEPASilent™ filtration technology effectively traps 99.97% of airborne particles like allergens, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and viruses, 6 down to 0.1 microns. Additionally, activated carbon is integrated throughout the filters to absorb gases and household odors. 7 These air purifiers are not tested against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Equipped with Blueair’s HEPASilent™ technology, DustMagnet™ delivers more clean air using less energy and emitting less noise. DustMagnet™ quietly cleans the air, producing a soft whisper on low and up to a normal conversation on high – while using about as much energy as a light bulb on high. HEPASilent™ filtration technology effectively traps 99.97% of airborne particles like allergens, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and viruses, down to 0.1 microns. Additionally, activated carbon is integrated throughout the filters to absorb gases and household odors. These air purifiers are not tested against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Hidden in Plain Sight: Disguised as a piece of Scandinavian-style furniture, DustMagnet™ blends into your room to function as both an end table and an air purifier. No need to hide your air purifier; place it prominently in the room where it will be most effective. DustMagnet™ air purifiers are available in two finish options.

Disguised as a piece of Scandinavian-style furniture, DustMagnet™ blends into your room to function as both an end table and an air purifier. No need to hide your air purifier; place it prominently in the room where it will be most effective. DustMagnet™ air purifiers are available in two finish options. Connected Features for Your Smart Home: DustMagnet™ is Wi-Fi enabled for control of air purifier settings from almost anywhere through the Blueair app, available on Android and iOS, and voice-control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

The new DustMagnet™ includes four models with two finish options – standard white for 10i models and premium light-grey textile for 40i models. Individual models cover rooms ranging from 238 to 380 square feet respectively:

DustMagnet™ 5210i ($289)

DustMagnet™ 5240i ($319)

DustMagnet™ 5410i ($369)

DustMagnet™ 5440i ($399)

In time for spring cleaning, all DustMagnet™ models are now available for purchase at Blueair.com, Amazon. For more information, please visit https://www.blueair.com/us/dustmagnet-family-page.html.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, energy-efficient products that are sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands, www.blueair.com.

References

Removal of 99% of airborne dust particles (0.5-3 μm) in 19 min (5400 series) and 34 min (5200 series) on highest speed based on AHAM AC-1 protocol; not applicable to larger particle sizes. Based on particle CADR using GB/T18801-2015 standards comparing HEPASilent technology (mechanical + electrostatic filtration) vs. only mechanical filtration at same fan speed (RPM) and energy consumption (18.3 W) Based on energy consumption (W) of DustMagnet™ 5400 using HEPASilent technology vs. conventional methods of only using mechanical filtration (maintaining the same particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (pCADR)) according to GB/T18801-2015. Sound pressure according to GB/T18801 and GB4214.1. Tested according to GB/T18801-2015 standard. “Light bulb” defined as LED light bulb with 40 watt energy consumption. Blueair purifiers are not tested against Coronavirus & Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Based on GB/T18801-2015 test standards removal of formaldehyde and VOC.

Contacts

Allison+Partners for Blueair



Riley McBride Smith



Blueair@allisonpr.com