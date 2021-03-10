ScanSnap iX1600 Connects with Cloud Solution Providers and Software Vendors to Make Businesses More Productive While Working from Anywhere

Scan to the cloud at the push of a button with ScanSnap Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Document–Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the leader in imaging solutions, announced the introduction of the ScanSnap iX1600 with ScanSnap Cloud. ScanSnap Cloud integrates seamlessly with a variety of popular cloud services to provide a convenient and comprehensive solution for ScanSnap customers.

Together, this solution allows you to digitize, save and organize documents, business cards, receipts, photos and more to the cloud service of your choice, with the simplicity of one-touch. The software automatically detects and classifies your scanned files by type, such as documents, receipts, business cards and photos, and sends it to the appropriate cloud service based on pre-set profiles.

“ScanSnap iX1600 with ScanSnap Cloud continues to bridge the physical and digital divide while improving efficiencies to support today’s modern businesses,” said Yasunari Shimizu, president and CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. “In an era of digital transformation where there are increased demands of digitizing documentation, scanning to the Cloud improves business value through shared data insight with one-touch easy access anytime and anywhere.”

The intuitive nature of this functionality will change the way businesses operate, improving workflows and organizational processes across different industries, such as legal, accounting, real estate and financial. This allows you to seamlessly incorporate your paper-based process into your electronic workflow.

“The introduction of the ScanSnap iX1600 and its integration with ScanSnap Cloud could not come at a better time,” said Josh Landzberg, Co-Founder of Property Matrix. “We’re seeing more and more businesses move to cloud-based workflows to improve collaboration. Especially considering the recent COVID-19 pandemic, most office-based employees are now working remotely and many plan to stay remote in the months or years to come, increasing the importance of scanners that offer an easy onramp for documents to the cloud.”

With ScanSnap Cloud, each document is automatically digitized, uploaded, named based on content type (when possible) and saved where it belongs, empowering remote teams who may be working in disparate locations. ScanSnap Cloud currently works with 14 cloud enabled partners including:

By connecting wirelessly to your computer and smart devices, you can send digitized documents to the cloud for quick access anytime, anywhere PC-free, and use the iX1600 directly with iOS and Android enabled smartphones and tablets, sharing documents quickly and easily to the most popular cloud destinations, or by saving to your computer.

Xero’s GM Code Free Accounting Dan Shiner said, “ScanSnap’s integration with Hubdoc is also incredibly intuitive, making it the easiest way for customers to turn paper bills and receipts into transactions in Xero. Documents are routed directly from ScanSnap Cloud into Hubdoc, where the data is automatically extracted and ready to be posted as a transaction to Xero. It’s a key tool for creating a paperless office.”

“Leveraging the ScanSnap Cloud from the ScanSnap iX1600 is changing the game for property managers using Property Matrix,” said Josh Landzberg, Co-Founder of Property Matrix. “Property managers are constantly struggling with paperwork and reporting as well as managing multiple locations effectively. A scanning with the iX1600 gives them a quick and easy solution to manage their documents electronically. This capability is a huge value to their daily workflow.”

Managing cases, client records and billing has been a paper-driven business for years. Our software helps manage these processes digitally, but as the on-ramp for digitalization, simple one-touch scanning with the ScanSnap iX1600 is the first step for a majority of our clients in the legal industry. Together, this integration can save them time, improving workflows and profitability by keeping their team focused on billable work instead of administrative tasks.

While extremely beneficial for businesses, the power of the new ScanSnap iX1600 and ScanSnap Cloud can also be harnessed by consumers everywhere. In conjunction with ScanSnap Cloud, scanned data is classified into four types and automatically distributed to cloud services according to the document type. With iX1600, you can save to cloud services by selecting the profile icon from the touch screen and scan.

Simply scan birth certificates, marriage licenses, business cards and wedding photos directly to the cloud where they can be automatically saved and stored digitally with just one touch. Thanks to the ScanSnap iX1600, personal digital transformation is truly easier than ever, bringing the physical documents that surround us into the digital world where we can save, post and share them with family and friends.

The ScanSnap iX1600 was recently introduced, and is available in black or white for $495.00 USD. It was introduced alongside a USB-only model, ScanSnap iX1400 available in black for $395.00 USD. Both versions integrate with ScanSnap Cloud and the company’s software vendor partners, improving productivity and efficiency from anywhere. More details are available at Fujitsu Scanners: Cloud for Enterprise.

