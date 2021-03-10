Amazon Music Launches New Shopping Experience, Making It Easier for Fans to Find Merch from Their Favorite Artists

For the first time, customers can discover new music, watch live streams, and browse a curated, Prime-eligible selection of an artist’s merch, vinyl, and more — all from the Amazon Music app

Launching with products from groundbreaking artists including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, and King Princess, and exclusive offerings from Selena Gomez, Weezer, Wale, Florida Georgia Line, and more

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Music today announced the integration of artist merchandise within its mobile app, combining the convenience customers have come to know and love from Amazon, with a new way for artists to engage with their audience and enrich the fan experience. Artist merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos. By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the U.S. can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise, a majority of which is available with Prime shipping for Prime members, from artists including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, King Princess, Lady Gaga, and Gucci Mane while listening to their favorite music, uninterrupted.





To coincide with today’s announcement, Amazon Music is debuting exclusive merchandise collections from an exciting array of artists, including a new line of apparel developed by Selena Gomez to celebrate her upcoming Spanish-language EP, REVELACIÓN, and an exclusive collection celebrating legendary rock band, Weezer. Amazon Music’s exclusive offerings feature new merch from Gwen Stefani, Metallica, Queen Naija, Pentatonix, and Florida Georgia Line, and Queen. In addition, Wale has made Amazon Music the exclusive online retail partner for his merchandise collection.

“Fashion is an inseparable part of music and culture, and with the addition of merchandise to the Amazon Music app, we’re making it easier for artists to connect with their fans through our app,” said Sean McMullan, Amazon Music’s Director of Artist Product and Services. “It’s long been Amazon Music’s mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today’s launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time.”

Inspired by a Mexico City mural created to commemorate her single “Baila Conmigo,” Selena Gomez’s REVELACIÓN collection includes a variety of apparel from the pop star, including a colorful hoodie, graphic T-shirts, and a hat. On sale now, the collection is only available from Amazon.

“I wanted to offer my fans something special for the release of REVELACIÓN,” said Selena Gomez. “That’s why I worked to develop a beautiful, new collection of exclusive merch for Amazon Music. I hope you enjoy what I’ve put together.”

Weezer will also debut a new collection of merchandise for the launch of Amazon Music’s merch integration. Featuring hoodies, T-shirts, and hats adorned with Weezer’s iconic “Flying W” logo, classic Blue Album colorways, and the band’s trademark earnest tribute to the undeniable power of rock music, the collection is a celebration of all-things Weezer.

“Since the pandemic has temporarily eradicated the merch table, we’re really excited to have developed an exclusive collection of offerings with Amazon Music to bring the merch table directly to our fans,” says Weezer. “We can’t wait to see everyone back on the road when it’s safe again to tour!”

Fans can shop the exclusive merchandise in the Amazon Music app or online or on the Amazon Music Merch Shop, a comprehensive shopping experience on Amazon.com, developed and curated by the Amazon Music team.

Additional exclusive merchandise includes:

Just in time for the release of her new single, “Slow Clap,” this Friday, Gwen Stefani ’s new merchandise line pays tribute to the artist’s extensive career, featuring hoodies and T-shirts that juxtapose Stefani’s iconic, SoCal ska-inspired look from the “Just A Girl” music video with her new look introduced in her recent single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

’s new merchandise line pays tribute to the artist’s extensive career, featuring hoodies and T-shirts that juxtapose Stefani’s iconic, SoCal ska-inspired look from the “Just A Girl” music video with her new look introduced in her recent single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” Queen Naija is now offering Amazon Music customers a new collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies sporting her crown logo, as well as designs tied to her song “Butterflies Pt. 2” and her recent album Misunderstood .

is now offering Amazon Music customers a new collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies sporting her crown logo, as well as designs tied to her song “Butterflies Pt. 2” and her recent album . Pentatonix is offering an exclusive collection of merch celebrating the group’s newest album The Lucky Ones . The selection includes a coffee mug themed to the band’s single “Coffee in Bed,” a “Happy Now” sweatshirt to commemorate the album’s opening track, and a notebook themed to the group’s song, “A Little Space.”

is offering an exclusive collection of merch celebrating the group’s newest album . The selection includes a coffee mug themed to the band’s single “Coffee in Bed,” a “Happy Now” sweatshirt to commemorate the album’s opening track, and a notebook themed to the group’s song, “A Little Space.” Metallica is offering a set of exclusive throwback T-shirts.

is offering a set of exclusive throwback T-shirts. Amazon Music is the exclusive online retail partner for Wale , offering a selection of the rapper’s merchandise, including hoodies, T-shirts, and more tied to his most recent album, Wow… That’s Crazy .

, offering a selection of the rapper’s merchandise, including hoodies, T-shirts, and more tied to his most recent album, . Florida Georgia Line has also developed exclusive merch for Amazon Music. Featuring T-shirts, phone cases, totes, and more, the new collection pays tribute to the group’s love of fishing, Florida, and the great outdoors.

has also developed exclusive merch for Amazon Music. Featuring T-shirts, phone cases, totes, and more, the new collection pays tribute to the group’s love of fishing, Florida, and the great outdoors. Queen is offering a merchandise collection that features designs inspired by the “Queen Crest,” which Freddie Mercury originally designed in 1973 for the band’s debut album.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 70 million songs and the latest new releases. And with Amazon Music HD, customers have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 70 million songs available in High Definition (HD), millions of songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost, and live streaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr