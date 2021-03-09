Mentorcam Secures $1.4 Million in Pre-Seed Round Funding to Expand Operations

The Leading Video Messaging Platform Looks to Widen its Customer and Client Base with New Round of Funding

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mentorcam, the leading video messaging platform, announced today it has raised $1.4 Million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by General Catalyst. Additional investors include Studio VC, Kosinski Ventures, Realize Tech Fund and angel investors. The pre-seed round of funding will be used to expand the Mentorcam team with business development and growth hires as well as to support product and engineering.

Mentorcam is a video messaging platform designed to help consumers get advice from notable experts. The platform connects people who are looking for personal advice with subject matter experts who are otherwise difficult to access. The platform enables users to ask personal or business questions, seek advice, or get help building motivation, and receive personalized video responses from a number of experts in a variety of fields.

“We started Mentorcam to connect people in need of advice with experts who can answer their questions,” said Rune Hauge, CEO of Mentorcam. “We’re proud to provide a valuable service by facilitating a virtual and meaningful connection with otherwise unattainable experts.”

Users can ask questions privately in text message format or through a selfie video recording and receive personalized video responses from world-class experts. The mentor of choice will respond with a selfie video that addresses the user directly to answer the question. Responses are received within a short duration of time, sometimes within hours, and multiple questions can be asked over time to grow a relationship with the mentors.

“The mentorship experience gives users access to mentors that offer tangible advice and feedback that are memorable and, in many cases, life-changing,” continued Hauge. “This new round of funding will allow us to increase our offerings and further enhance our growing list of experts.”

For more information, visit https://mentor.cam/.

About Mentorcam

Mentorcam is a video messaging platform that makes it possible to get personalized advice from your favorite expert. The platform connects users directly with a mentor for personal advice and motivation. Mentorcam can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. Available for iOS or Android.

Contacts

Media Contact: Gretchen Pahia, Pitch Public Relations, gretchen@pitchpublicrelations.com 602.309.4286