    KBRA Releases New Podcast Episode: USD, UST, and Sovereign Risk

    NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new podcast episode discussing the U.S. dollar, Treasuries, and sovereign risk. In this episode, Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, KBRA’s Managing Director and Head of Sovereign ratings, discusses recent dynamics in the dollar valuation, the recent rise in Treasury yields, and what this all means for global sovereigns, especially in emerging market economies.

    “The discussion points to improvements, underway, in the U.S., which can be construed as a good signal for the global economy, while many sovereigns are in a better position to withstand the pressures,” Feldbaum-Vidra said.

