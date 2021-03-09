Join Transposit and Split in Virtual Fireside Chat on Engineering Management at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, today announced that founder and CTO Tina Huang will join Split co-founder and CTO Pato Echagüe in a virtual fireside chat at Flagship 2021. Presented by Split, the virtual event will be held on March 16 to 17. Flagship 2021 brings together engineering managers, product managers, developers, data scientists, and analysts to learn about adopting progressive delivery, best practices for managing change with experimentation, and industry trends including where the feature delivery ecosystem is headed.

What: The discussion will focus on the ongoing evolution of engineering management. Tina and Pato will share from their own experiences and learnings how to build teams and processes that scale.

Who: Tina Huang is the Founder and CTO of Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration platform for the modern stack. She believes in taking a human-centric approach to solving complex engineering problems and encourages engineers to practice end-to-end ownership while breaking down the silos in engineering organizations. Prior to Transposit, Tina began her career at Apple designing and building APIs for Apple’s application framework. As an early Google engineer, she worked on Google’s Blogger team and played an instrumental role in re-architecting the Google News frontend. At Twitter she architected, built, scaled and operated the social media company’s notification platform. Tina received her electrical engineering and computer sciences degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She studied humanities at the University of Chicago, framing her viewpoint on human-technology interaction.

When: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. PST via Zoom

Where: To register for the event, visit https://flagshipconf.com/

About Transposit

Transposit delivers DevOps process orchestration. Its fully integrated, human-in-the-loop approach to automation empowers engineering operations teams to streamline DevOps practices, enhance service reliability, and resolve incidents faster. As the glue between tools, data, and people, Transposit codifies institutional knowledge to make processes data-driven and repeatable with runbooks that help teams incrementally automate tasks. Transposit’s automatic timelines capture the complete history of all actions taken through the system and surface actionable insights that drive operational improvement. Powered by the Transposit Integration Engine that combines hundreds of pre-built integrations with code-level customization, the cloud-based platform is able to connect to any service with an API. Organizations rely on Transposit to improve workflow agility and keep services healthy so they can deliver more value to their business.

Contacts

Media Contact

Diana Brodskiy



Bhava Communications for Transposit



transposit@bhavacom.com

415-306-6199