YuJa’s First Quarter 2021 Updates Improve Accessibility, Enhance Zoom Options, Add a Webex Connector and Enable Virtual Backgrounds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continuing its commitment to innovation and excellence, YuJa, Inc. announces a number of new and improved product features to better serve and support its users.

The Enterprise Video Platform saw the addition of “Virtual Backgrounds,” a Webex connector, as well as enhancements to the Zoom Connector and more, all with the goal of powering the video solutions on which institutions and organizations rely. The Video Conference Platform also was upgraded, with an increase in the number of video boxes, a “Who’s Talking” indicator and other improvements.

Within Panorama for Digital Accessibility, YuJa updated the institutional reporting user interface, improved the accessibility checker and made other changes to enhance accessibility. “At YuJa, we have always been committed to upholding the highest accessibility standards,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Leveraging YuJa Panorama is just one way institutions can improve the accessibility of digital media and course content through incorporating market-leading Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities into the digital accessibility process.”

Highlights of improvements made to the Enterprise Video Platform include:

New Virtual Backgrounds: The Video Platform now supports virtual backgrounds. Users can record with any tool within the Capture Portfolio, a third-party capture tool, or simply upload content, and then use the Video Editor to apply a virtual background.

The Video Platform now supports virtual backgrounds. Users can record with any tool within the Capture Portfolio, a third-party capture tool, or simply upload content, and then use the Video Editor to apply a virtual background. Enhanced Adaptive Bitrate Live Streaming for PC and Apple Capture: Streams originating from PC and Apple Capture applications are now adaptive. Users will get the same live streaming quality as with the YuJa Hardware Capture appliances, regardless of their connection or device.

Streams originating from PC and Apple Capture applications are now adaptive. Users will get the same live streaming quality as with the YuJa Hardware Capture appliances, regardless of their connection or device. New Webex Enterprise Connector for Video Conference Content Ingestion: Similar in function to YuJa’s Zoom Enterprise Connector, the new Webex Enterprise Connector allows ingestion of video conference recordings from Webex video conferences.

Similar in function to YuJa’s Zoom Enterprise Connector, the new Webex Enterprise Connector allows ingestion of video conference recordings from Webex video conferences. Updated Zoom Connector Integration Options: YuJa improved its Zoom Connector integration options to support importing Zoom-generated auto-captioning for use within the Video Platform, improved support for more complex Zoom recordings, and enabled ingestion of meeting poll and chat information

In addition to the Enterprise Video Platform upgrades, a number of Video Conference Platform updates were implemented. Some of those enhancements include:

Increased Maximum Video Boxes to 12: The total number of simultaneous individuals on video has been increased to 12, alongside up to 200+ attendees.

The total number of simultaneous individuals on video has been increased to 12, alongside up to 200+ attendees. “Who’s Talking” Indicator: Any user with active and consistent audio signals will now have a green outline shown within their video box highlighting the speaker.

Any user with active and consistent audio signals will now have a green outline shown within their video box highlighting the speaker. Improved Participant Labeling, No-Video View, and Landscape Video Boxes: The Video Conference Platform now offers more space efficient participant labeling, along with a wider-aspect ratio for participant video boxes.

Accessibility feature enhancements to YuJa Panorama include:

An Updated Institution Reporting User Interface: This report provides clearer scorecards, trend indicators and summaries to institutions.

This report provides clearer scorecards, trend indicators and summaries to institutions. Improved Accessibility Checker: Accessibility reporting for Microsoft Word Documents has been improved, including for issues that span a full paragraph.

Accessibility reporting for Microsoft Word Documents has been improved, including for issues that span a full paragraph. Accessible Formats Button: The accessible formats button fetches the most up-to-date alternative formats instead of the latest versions available during the initial page load.

The accessible formats button fetches the most up-to-date alternative formats instead of the latest versions available during the initial page load. Accessibility Score Calculations Updated: The method of calculating accessibility scores for newly uploaded documents was improved, which included resolving the tendency for large and problematic documents to have an unusually high score.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility, digital archiving and compliance. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278