Black Hat Asia 2021 to Feature the Latest in Cybersecurity Research at Virtual Event Taking Place May 4 – 7

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, to host its virtual Black Hat Asia conference, taking place Singapore Time (SGT/UTC+8), on May 4 – 7. Registration is currently open with early bird pricing available. Attendees will receive access to high-quality content through the Black Hat Briefings, a selection of in-depth Training courses, and the latest hacking tools in the Black Hat Arsenal.

On May 6 and 7, attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research and trends with nearly 40 Briefings. Briefings highlights include:

Disappeared Coins: Steal Hashrate in Stratum Secretly – The researchers in this briefing debut novel man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack schemes in the Stratum Cryptomining communications protocol.

New Attack Surface in Safari: Using Just One Web Audio Vulnerability to Rule Safari – The researcher in this demonstration explains the attack at the Tianfu Cup International Cyber Security Competition hosted by Chengdu Municipal Government of China, via a web audio vulnerability in Safari.

A New Era of One-Click Attacks: How to Break Install-Less Apps – The researchers in this briefing will share key observations on Install-Less app structures and give insights into multiple vulnerabilities found in Apple App Clips, Google PWA, Google Instant App, and QuickApp.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place from May 4 – 7 with a variety of courses in malware, exploit development, platform security and more. All training course participants receive firsthand technical skill-building taught by specialists for offensive and defensive hackers of all levels.

Attendees can register for free passes for the Business Hall which will take place on May 6 and 7. Business Hall Attendees can access free content, network and learn from expert security practitioners. Business Hall ticket holders will also gain access to Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions and more.

The Black Hat Arsenal will welcome researchers from the open-source community on May 6 and 7 for two days of demonstrations of innovative tools. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with presenters as they showcase the latest open-source tools and products.

For registration and information on Black Hat Asia 2021, please visit www.blackhat.com/asia-21/.

About Black Hat



For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

