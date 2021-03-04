Union Home Mortgage Awarded as a Best Mortgage Company To Work For by National Mortgage News

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, was recognized as one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News in their latest annual ranking released in March. It is the latest in a series of workplace award recognitions for the company which continues to grow and hire in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

“Everything I do each day is centered around making UHM the best workplace possible for our Partners across the country, so this award means a lot to me personally,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “Whether you are an intern completing a virtual experience this summer, or a President’s Club loan officer, we have built a world-class organization for you to come and realize your full potential. And there’s plenty of opportunity for more UHM Partners to join the team.”

Union Home Mortgage will host Opportunity Knocks: Welcome Home to Your Career Virtual Job Expo on March 24 and 25. The company is hiring for more than a hundred open positions across a diverse group of career fields in mortgage operations, technology and more. Participants can engage with recruiters, chat with hiring managers in live Q&As and learn more about the opportunities available at UHM. Registration is free and required at uhmexpo.com.

The 2021 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For seeks to highlight the industry’s premier employers. The list is developed using extensive employee surveys and reviews of employer reports on benefits and policies. The employee survey covers leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement. Union Home Mortgage ranked #24 on the list of companies.

UHM has been named a Top Workplace by the Cleveland Plain Dealer for 6-straight years and was recently named the #1 Top Workplace in the U.S. for companies with between 1,000 and 2,499 employees. More information about opportunities with Union Home Mortgage can be found at uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $10 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

For more information:

Kaila Taton

440-863-3212

ktaton@unionhomemortgage.com