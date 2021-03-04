Founder of Cymbiotika Launches Wake the Fake Up Podcast

New Series Inspires Self-Empowerment Through In-depth Conversations with Elite Athletes and Experts

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healing—Cymbiotika announces Wake the Fake Up, a new podcast that embarks on a raw, unfiltered and introspective journey into the human psyche and spirit.

The new series features compelling conversations between Cymbiotika’s founder, Chervin Jafarieh, and some of the world’s top athletes and experts in the fields of eastern and western medicine, biochemistry, epigenetics, physiology, finance, nutrition, detoxification, sustainable living practices, plant medicines and more.





Each 60-90 minute episode helps listeners discover the keys to living their best life. Wake the Fake Up reminds listeners of the power that one can cultivate in their lives by innerstanding their own faculties and deepening their connection to self.

“I have committed my life’s work to seeking knowledge and truth and advocating for keen discernment in all areas of life,” says Jafarieh. “My vision for the future and through this platform is to continue opening people’s eyes to the power that lies within them to regain their sovereignty to empower themselves and their communities.”

Wake the Fake Up’s first installment aired today, featuring Novak Djokovic, currently ranked No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Upcoming episodes will feature other premier athletes and experts including top ranked skateboarder, Nyjah Huston and Icelandic actress and record-holding swimmer, Ragga Ragnars.

Listeners can subscribe to Wake the Fake Up on YouTube, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music and more now! It will be available on Apple Podcasts on March 5th.

About Chervin Jafarieh

Chervin Jafarieh is regarded by many as one of the most respected and influential health experts in the world. At an early age, Chervin was mentored by some of the world’s top health authorities and quickly developed a deep passion and curiosity that drove him to question and expand upon everything he was taught. He grew up learning the fundamentals of biodynamic farming and was influenced by a sophisticated curriculum that focused on both the right and left brain development to improve neuroplasticity and increase his ability to learn.

In 2017, Chervin founded the company Cymbiotika— an innovative wellness brand that designs sophisticated, organic nutritional formulations scientifically proven to increase vitality and longevity by filling the nutritional gaps from a typical modern-day diet. Cymbiotika’s mission is to inspire individuals to take ownership of their health through proper nutritional supplementation and sound education.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.

