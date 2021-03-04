Aggressor Adventures Consumer Travel Index Highlights Warm Weather and Blue Mind Science

Adventure brand dives deep into 2021 travel plans and health benefits of being on water with fascinating results

Everyone Wants Sunshine

The first survey question asks respondents for their travel preferences in 2021. Given the snow storms that swept the country in February, results show travelers are clamoring for warm weather. Warm weather climates are the most desired vacation spots this year with 60 percent of respondents choosing locations with 80 degree and above climate. Additionally, 48 percent of respondents expressed an eagerness for warm climate adventure trips. Only 7 percent of respondents said they were planning cold weather activities such as skiing and snowboarding.

Similarly, a recent survey by Destination Analysts shows 58 percent of travelers want warm weather activities. When asked in January what types of leisure vacations consumers sought, beach and resort destinations consistently ranked among the most desired experiences. Additionally, a recent study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Apple Vacations discovered a staggering 91 percent of Americans feel like traveling somewhere warm during the cold winter months.

“After being confined by the pandemic and the cold weather, now that the nation’s vaccination campaign is underway, vacationers are longing to spread their wings for blue skies and warm temperatures. Our bookings to the Caribbean are up 86 percent,” says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “We know warm water and warm weather are always a key driver during the winter, but specifically during the pandemic, travelers are looking for outdoor adventure travel options.”

Blue Mind Science

The second Consumer Travel Index question dived into blue mind science asking respondents to share the impact of being near or in an ocean, river, stream or lake on their physical, emotional and psychological health. Results showed 77 percent of respondents experience a boost in happiness and 69 percent experience a reduction in stress while being near the water. Only 11 percent of respondents said that being near or in a body of water does not impact their health.

“As an avid traveler, I realized at an early age that being exposed to the ocean, in particular, alleviated any stress I was feeling at the time. From playing in the waves at Florida beaches as a child to scuba diving explorations later in life, I understood that enjoying the water is more than a fun pastime — it is a natural way to rest and recharge,” says Brown. “It’s evident our customers understand the health benefits of water as they continue to re-book our scuba liveaboard and river cruise destinations year after year.”

Recently, scientists have discovered evidence that indicates interacting with water may be a potent antidote to anxiety and other stress-associated mental and physical health conditions. For example, when a person’s face is underwater, research has found that heart rate slows, and blood vessels constrict while blood is redistributed from the limbs to the brain, heart, and other central organs. At the same time, the body’s “fight-or-flight” responses tend to relax as well.

For each question of Aggressor’s travel survey, the company polls Gen X and Baby Boomers with a household income of $75,000+ across the country. Respondents receive the questions via text message or directly through the 1Q mobile app. This was the second survey conducted by the brand in 2021 and is a part of a new Aggressor Adventures Consumer Travel Index, which will track consumer sentiments on a bi-monthly basis throughout the year.

About Aggressor Adventures

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations the company explores include Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Turks and Caicos. The company’s Clean, Refresh, Sanitize safety standards are industry-leading. For more information, visit www.aggressor.com or call (800) 348-2628 or (706) 993-2531.

