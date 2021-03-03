Sunlight Financial Adds Spanish Loan Products to Its Industry-Leading Platform, Orange®

Robust technology platform empowers 1,000+ partner contractors to seamlessly offer loans to finance residential solar systems and other home improvements for both English and Spanish-speaking homeowners via a phone, tablet or computer

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced the addition of Spanish loan products to enhance its industry-leading, proprietary technology platform, Orange®. More than 15,000 professionals use Sunlight’s technology platform to simplify and streamline the sale and installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements.

“We are thrilled to begin providing loans with Spanish documentation to Spanish-speaking homeowners nationwide,” said Sunlight Financial Chief Executive Officer Matt Potere. “The addition of Spanish-language capabilities to our Orange® technology platform will help our solar and home improvement contractors reach a broader group of potential customers to grow their businesses and support the further expansion of solar, specifically, to underserved communities that have had difficulty accessing the market because of language barriers.”

Orange® earns a 4.5+ star rating on the App Store. Sunlight’s proprietary technology platform provides a simple, seamless experience, with instant credit decision making and automated loan underwriting, processing and funding. In addition to Spanish-language documentation, other recent enhancements to Orange® include:

Self-Service Product Selection – Partner installers can easily select which of Sunlight’s many loan products they prefer to sell in each territory in which they operate, increasing partners’ flexibility and control

– Partner installers can easily select which of Sunlight’s many loan products they prefer to sell in each territory in which they operate, increasing partners’ flexibility and control Auto-Population of Information – When salespeople use the Orange ® app to scan drivers licenses, homeowners’ information is automatically and conveniently populated in Sunlight-generated forms

– When salespeople use the Orange app to scan drivers licenses, homeowners’ information is automatically and conveniently populated in Sunlight-generated forms Tracking of Rewards Status – A robust, detailed Rewards profile provides sales professionals with increased visibility into their Sunlight sales and point tracking so they know how close they are to earning their choice of more than 15,000 prizes

– A robust, detailed Rewards profile provides sales professionals with increased visibility into their Sunlight sales and point tracking so they know how close they are to earning their choice of more than 15,000 prizes Homeowner Access to Loan Information – A one-stop portal updates borrowers on progress toward their solar installation and loan details

“Each Orange® update raises the bar for what installers and homeowners expect from their financing partner,” continued Potere. “Sunlight’s new Spanish loan products expand our addressable market and deliver the best possible experience for both our partners and homeowners.”

Sunlight partners can download the latest version of Orange® via iOS or Android. Prospective partners can learn more about Sunlight and apply to partner with us at https://sunlightfinancial.com/enroll/.

On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ). The business combination is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Important Information for Investors

In connection with the transactions (the “Transactions”) contemplated by that certain Business Combination Agreement, dated as of January 23, 2021, by and among Sunlight Financial LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Sunlight”), Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a Delaware corporation (“Spartan”), and their subsidiaries and affiliates party thereto, Spartan will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additionally, Spartan will periodically file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the Transactions. After the Registration Statement has been cleared by the SEC, a definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) will be mailed to Spartan’s stockholders. Copies will be accessible free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. SECURITY HOLDERS OF SPARTAN AND SUNLIGHT ARE URGED TO READ (1) THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, (2) THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), (3) OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TRANSACTIONS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC BY SPARTAN, AND (4) ADDITIONAL PRESS RELEASES FROM SUNLIGHT AND SPARTAN FOUND ON THEIR RESPECTIVE WEBSITES, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTIONS. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Garrett Edson, ICR



investors@sunlightfinancial.com

888.315.0822

Public Relations

Doug Donsky / Brian Ruby, ICR



media@sunlightfinancial.com

646.677.1844