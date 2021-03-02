Smith Micro Announces First European Launch of ViewSpot® Platform; iOS Compatibility

Milestones signify enhanced revenue potential for product moving forward

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Smith Micro Software announced that a major mobile network operator in Spain has deployed its ViewSpot retail display management software, the platform’s first in Europe. In addition, Smith Micro announced that ViewSpot has achieved iOS compatibility allowing mobile operators and retailers using ViewSpot to manage on-device pricing, obtain important in-store customer insights, and deliver synchronized, digitally immersive content on both iOS and Android devices.

ViewSpot enables mobile network operators and other retailers to transform in-store demo devices into digitized sales associates that provide shoppers with on-demand device specifications, dynamic pricing information, and relevant promotions. ViewSpot Studio – the platform’s backend management component – streamlines retail operations by enabling retailers to centrally manage and deploy digital demo experiences to their entire brick-and-mortar footprint.

“ Announcing two ViewSpot milestones simultaneously is a testament to the progress we have made with the product since adding it to our portfolio two years ago,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. “ Launching ViewSpot at a Tier-1 wireless carrier in Spain provides us with a valuable foothold in Europe, a region with tons of growth potential for Smith Micro.”

“ Additionally, ViewSpot’s iOS compatibility greatly expands the product’s total addressable market and makes our platform more attractive to retailers seeking to deploy a solution that supports both Android and iOS devices,” Smith continued. “ I expect both the European launch and the iOS enhancement to positively impact ViewSpot revenue in 2021 and beyond.”

About ViewSpot®

ViewSpot is a powerful retail display management solution that enables wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers to optimize traditional brick-and-mortar retail environments with dynamic digital content experiences. With functionality such as a dynamic pricing portal, centralized content management, patent-pending touchless features, and behavior-based analytics, ViewSpot helps retailers deliver the interactive, self-service shopping experiences digital-first consumers expect. To learn more, visit www.smithmicro.com/viewspot.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

ViewSpot, Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the benefits that we believe our products will offer to our customers, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes resulting from or relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in consumer behavior, changes in our customers’ retail store operations and/or changes in health and safety recommendations and requirements, changes in customer or platform requirements and limitations on our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

