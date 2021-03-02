Idera, Inc. Acquires PreEmptive, Adding Security Tools Trusted by Fortune 500 Businesses to DevOps Business Unit

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B–Idera, Inc. (“Idera”), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of PreEmptive Solutions, LLC (“PreEmptive”), a leader in application protection and security. PreEmptive will join Idera’s DevOps business unit, home to a number of products that enable developers to deliver secure, resilient and bug-free applications (including TestRail, Travis CI, Kiuwan, Ranorex and Assembla).

PreEmptive is a global leader of app protection and security tools for desktop, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Their comprehensive suite of tools allows .NET, Java/Android, JavaScript and iOS developers to protect applications from passive and active attacks, hacking and tampering, while securing intellectual property and sensitive data. PreEmptive’s tools fit seamlessly into development workflows and work within leading developer environments such as Visual Studio, making it a natural choice for developers and development teams.

Thousands of corporate clients use PreEmptive’s solutions, including Fortune 500 names like GE, FedEx, Microsoft, IBM and Cisco Systems. With a layered approach to binary code protection using obfuscation, encryption, root detection, shielding and tamper proofing, exceptional companies trust PreEmptive to secure critical code and applications.

“We are delighted to welcome PreEmptive to the Idera family. We appreciate the company’s commitment to focused solutions with clear value principles that transact in a high velocity model, enabling customers to quickly recognize value,” said Tyler Parramore, Idera’s DevOps Group General Manager. “PreEmptive will broaden our DevOps solution portfolio while enhancing Idera’s growth and reputation.”

“When Idera approached us about a possible transaction, we quickly realized the similarities in our business philosophies and our joint commitment to customer success,” said Gabriel Torok, PreEmptive’s Founder and CEO. “We know our customers will appreciate Idera’s broader solution portfolio, their commitment to the PreEmptive brand, and their ability to deliver more customer value.”

To learn more about PreEmptive, visit https://www.preemptive.com/. To learn more about Idera DevOps solutions, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world’s largest health care, financial services, retail and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.

About PreEmptive

PreEmptive is a global leader of app protection and security tools for desktop, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Their comprehensive suite of tools allow developers building in .NET, Java/Android, JavaScript or iOS to be confident that their applications are secure from passive and active attacks, more resilient to hacking and tampering, and their intellectual property and sensitive data are protected. PreEmptive’s tools fit seamlessly into development workflows and work within leading developer environments such as Visual Studio, making it a natural choice for developers and development teams. For more information, visit https://www.preemptive.com/.

Contacts

Cybele Diamandopoulos



FOLIO Communications Group, LLC



idera@foliocom.com