Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation—Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is inviting students to get a head start on their college and career goals. CODCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students in grades 6-12 from across the state can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand career fields such as agriculture, business and marketing, education and teacher training, health care, legal and law enforcement, information technology, and STEM.

“We are here to support students with a proven online school solution,” said Teri Cady, CODCA’s Head of School. “We are excited to open the opportunity for families to explore our virtual school community and college & career prep pathways to see all that we can provide to support student success in their educational journeys.”

CODCA students have access to a rich curriculum taught by state-licensed teachers in virtual classrooms. In addition to career-focused coursework, students are offered the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history and world languages; Advanced Placement® courses are also available.

“Destinations has been the right school choice for me because I am getting the career training I need to go into my dream job in medicine,” said CODCA health and human services pathways student Vee Palmer.

CODCA is the first online school in the state to receive program approvals in Career and Technical Education from the Colorado Community College System Board, for its business and marketing, health science, STEM and IT pathways.

“Destinations has been an incredible experience personally and for what it can provide for my future ahead,” said information technology pathways student Isaiah Gutierrez. “I’ve enjoyed the independence in what I do, as well as the fun elective classes that can get me certified in what I enjoy as a student.”

As a public school, CODCA is available tuition-free to students in grades 6-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose online and blended learning because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education.

CODCA offers a supportive online and blended learning community. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online to ensure academic and personal success.

More information on CODCA, including how to enroll can be found at codca.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 6-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.

