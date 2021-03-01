FOX News Audio Expands Podcast Lineup

Five Original Programs Added to Network’s Catalogue

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Audio has added five new podcasts to its programming catalogue, with one slated to debut each week beginning Monday, March 8th. The exclusive series will feature FOX News Media’s robust reporting, commentary and analysis available to stream for free via FoxNewsPodcasts.com.

Beginning on Monday, March 8th, The Ben Domenech Podcast will feature FOX News Media contributor Ben Domenech offering his perspective on the latest news of the day. With a new episode available each Monday, the program will follow the publisher and co-founder of The Federalist as he welcomes politicians, authors, musicians and journalists for engaging interviews that go beyond the day’s headlines.

On Monday, March 15th, the new daily brief FOX on Tech, hosted by FOX News Headlines 24/7 anchor Brett Larson, will update listeners on the latest trends, gadgets and news in the world of technology. The podcast will also be available on Apple, Samsung and Amazon smart speakers.

In collaboration with FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription based streaming service, The FOX Nation Presents Podcast Series will spotlight a selection of the content produced across the FOX Nation platform. The first season of the new series will feature anchor Shannon Bream as she goes behind the scenes of her upcoming book “Women of the Bible,” and its complementary video special. Premiering on Monday, March 22nd, Bream will be joined by a number of guests who will tell the stories of the women who have inspired generations through their faith and courage. “Women of the Bible” is the second title of the new FOX News Books platform which launched in the fall of 2020.

FOX News Media contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz will unveil his new weekly podcast, Jason in the House: The Jason Chaffetz Podcast, on Monday, March 29th. Joined by guests from the worlds of politics and media, Chaffetz will lead conversations about the future of Washington and the ever-changing dynamics of power.

Beginning Monday, April 5th, FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain will combine his expertise in news and sports for a new bi-weekly offering entitled, The Will Cain Podcast. Cain will tackle the latest headlines and present long-form interviews with leading figures, all while giving his unique perspective and signature commentary on the news of the day.

FOX News Podcasts currently ranks among the top 20 podcast networks in the United States based on average monthly downloads, according to Podtrac. Over the past year, the platform has seen significant growth, experiencing a 48 percent increase in unique downloads compared to the prior year, citing data from Nielsen Media Research. In addition, January 2021 saw a number of podcasts notch their highest month of unique downloads to date, including The FOX News Rundown and FOX Top 5. Unique listeners also surged, rising 42 percent from January 2020.

FOX News Media operates FOX News Audio, which encompasses FOX News Radio (FNR), FOX News Headlines 24/7 and FOX News Podcasts. A 24/7 news service, FNR reaches 17.8 million listeners a week on over 1,500 affiliated radio stations. Featuring three nationally syndicated weekday talk programs — The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show — FNR also provides hourly newscasts surrounding business updates and breaking-news coverage. FOX News Podcasts offers a catalogue of more than 20 on-demand original podcasts, including The FOX News Rundown. On SiriusXM Channel 115, FOX News Headlines 24/7 services listeners with around the clock coverage of the day’s headlines in 15 minutes segments. More information at https://radio.foxnews.com/.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contacts:

Alexandra Coscia/212-301-3272



Connor Smith/212-301-3879