Casting Workbook Español Launched as Part of New Global Expansion Effort to Support Spanish Talent Worldwide

More than 450,000 Spanish-speaking actors & talent to join the Casting Workbook global network as the company acquires Madrid-based Vibuk

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Casting Workbook is announcing a new company “Casting Workbook Español” to service Spanish-speaking actors, casting directors and talent agents from around the world Casting Workbook Español has recently acquired all of the assets of Vibuk. Vibuk amassed more than 450,000 Spanish-speaking artists & actor members worldwide Vibuk was founded and created by Academy Award Nominee Antonio Banderas, and Jorge Martinez. The new venture will allow Casting Workbook to continue expansion into all Spanish-speaking markets globally with an aim to bring together Spanish-speaking talent, their representatives & the casting industry.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CastingWorkbook—Casting Workbook announced today a massive new expansion into the Spanish-speaking global talent market. Casting Workbook Español will service Spanish-speaking actors, casting directors and talent agents from around the world.

Recently, Casting Workbook Español acquired Vibuk and all its proprietary software, including its worldwide database of more than 450,000 members. In the months ahead Casting Workbook Español will engage with members and offer new services and additional Spanish-Language content. The new company plans to offer a fully Spanish-translated online web experience along with a fully Spanish-translated mobile app experience in Spain, Mexico and Argentina along with US and Canada on iOS and Android devices. The mobile app for other Spanish-speaking countries will be announced later this year.

Casting Workbook founder Susan Fox will assume the role of CEO for Casting Workbook Español, and Christopher Ian Bennett will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer and with Felipe San Juan as the Senior Vice President of Operations, based in Madrid.

“When we opened our Madrid office a few years ago, we recognized the significance of the Spanish language entertainment industry. We are so excited to bring our 25 years of North American industry experience to this important market and to serve & connect Spanish actors, Casting Directors and Talent Agents & Managers worldwide.”



-Susan Fox, Founder & CEO, Casting Workbook / Casting Workbook Español

About Casting Workbook:

Casting Workbook drives casting communication between production, casting, agents and their talent via leading edge enterprise software. For more than 25 years our products and services have been used by some of the biggest companies in the world including Disney, Netflix, Universal, and HBO, having posted hundreds of thousands of roles across thousands of Film & Television projects to-date. Casting Workbook provides a network, infrastructure and a suite of actor resources to bring talent up and through the system. We are the lifeblood of the casting industry, essential at all levels, fast becoming global in multiple languages. www.castingworkbook.com

