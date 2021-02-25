HappyCo Introduces Product Suites That Drive Value Across Multifamily Property Portfolios

Property, Due Diligence, and Lending suites address key processes to deliver actionable insights

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#duediligenceinspection–HappyCo, a provider of mobile and cloud solutions to enable real-time property data, today announced the general availability of three product suites designed to provide actionable insights for multifamily owners, property managers, and lenders across key operational, due diligence, and loan origination inspection processes. By prioritizing the collection and analysis of accurate, real-time information, the new suites facilitate more efficient collaboration across teams, elevating property conditions, financial performance, and resident satisfaction.

“By offering a clearer picture of what’s happening at each property and unit, HappyCo suites help our customers do what they do best,” said HappyCo CEO Jindou Lee, “which is focus on creating communities that their residents love to call home. It doesn’t matter if the job is something your teams do every day, or a highly strategic project like acquiring a property — HappyCo suites make that work easier. While teams work using our suites, we’re capturing the data that helps management make better decisions. This means everyone — from onsite maintenance to regional property managers to acquisition staff — is working smarter, not harder.”

The Happy Property Suite helps multifamily managers and owners master key processes such as Make Ready, Life Safety, Preventative Maintenance, Curb Appeal, and Regular Maintenance, creating greater resident satisfaction, higher profits, and long-term asset value.

“Before HappyCo, we didn’t have accountability,” Joellen Siddall, Director of Operations Support at Unified Residential Management, said about the Property Suite. “But now we have inspection schedules, which makes it easier for the team to understand their priorities, and focus on their properties.”

The Happy Due Diligence Suite enables accurate pre-acquisition assessment of a property’s physical condition and financial position by optimizing Property Walk, Unit Walk and Lease Auditing processes. As onsite staff complete walks and lease audits, data is collected that helps owners negotiate offers, build an accurate business plan, and close the best deal.

“HappyCo Due Diligence dashboards have allowed us to enhance the level of service that we provide to multifamily property owners,” said Karen Lorenz, Vice President of Integrations at Avenue5 Residential. “If there are differences in the rating sets we receive, our due diligence coordinator is able to flag and adjust them as quickly as possible. We can catch and fix potential issues in real time, and help our clients to make informed decisions based on accurate data.”

And the Happy Lending Suite, developed in collaboration with Freddie Mac Multifamily, includes Optigo HappySM, a time-saving mobile inspection platform that’s integrated with Freddie Mac Multifamily systems. Optigo Happy helps multifamily lenders deliver the property data needed to underwrite and close loans faster. The Happy Lending Suite also includes a Virtual Inspections feature, allowing onsite contacts to stream and record high-resolution video right from their smartphone.

To support the suite focus, HappyCo also streamlined the naming of apps for simplicity. Happy Inspector and Happy Tasks are now Inspections and Tasks.

“With HappyCo, our completed turnovers are consistently higher in quality,” said Nick Hecox, Director of Maintenance at the Al Angelo Company. “Often in multifamily, you only hear about it when there are problems. But I haven’t been hearing anything. That’s good news!”

About HappyCo

HappyCo (happy.co) is a remote software company with offices in San Francisco and Adelaide that builds mobile and cloud solutions to enable real-time property data. Its Happy Property flagship product suite has 2.3M units on its platform and has captured more than 223 million photos. The company was founded in 2011 and is privately held.

