California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release; Announces Virtual Strategy Day and Investor Conference Participation

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results following the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Strategy Day:

CRC will hold a virtual Strategy Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) to review the company’s strategic repositioning, expected outcomes of the new strategic alignment and 2021 guidance. The event will feature Mac McFarland, Chairman and Interim CEO; Francisco Leon, EVP and CFO; Shawn Kerns, EVP of Operations and Engineering; and Michael Preston, Sr. EVP, CAO and General Counsel. Participants are encouraged to preregister for Strategy Day here or can access the webcast in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com on the day of the event.

March Investor Conferences:

Mac McFarland and Francisco Leon will also be participating in the following virtual events in March:

5 th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit – March 15-16

Annual Mizuho Energy Summit – March 15-16 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference – March 23-24

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the events on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.

