    • News

    California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release; Announces Virtual Strategy Day and Investor Conference Participation

    Posted on

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results following the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

    Strategy Day:

    CRC will hold a virtual Strategy Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) to review the company’s strategic repositioning, expected outcomes of the new strategic alignment and 2021 guidance. The event will feature Mac McFarland, Chairman and Interim CEO; Francisco Leon, EVP and CFO; Shawn Kerns, EVP of Operations and Engineering; and Michael Preston, Sr. EVP, CAO and General Counsel. Participants are encouraged to preregister for Strategy Day here or can access the webcast in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com on the day of the event.

    March Investor Conferences:

    Mac McFarland and Francisco Leon will also be participating in the following virtual events in March:

    • 5th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit – March 15-16
    • 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference – March 23-24

    CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the events on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

    About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

    California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.

    Contacts

    Joanna Park (Investor Relations)

    818-661-3731

    Joanna.Park@crc.com

    Richard Venn (Media)

    818-661-6014

    Richard.Venn@crc.com

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!