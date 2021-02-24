Scale Computing HE150 Named to SearchStorage’s 2020 Storage Products of the Year, Best Enterprise Storage Systems and Products of 2020

Industry’s Smallest, Most Powerful Edge Computing Appliance Takes Silver in Hyperconverged & Composable Infrastructures Category

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its HE150 won silver in TechTarget’s Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com’s annual Products of the Year Awards for 2020 in the Hyperconverged & Composable Infrastructures category. Scale Computing’s HE150 appliance is the industry’s smallest and most powerful edge computing appliance, and is part of the “best enterprise storage systems and products.”





In its announcement, SearchStorage noted that: “Scale Computing’s HE150 appliance earned silver for being, among other things, one of the first fully functional hyperconverged systems to use Intel’s small form factor, four-by-four inch Next Unit of Computing (NUC) mini-computer. About the size of an Apple TV set-top box, the HE150 doesn’t skimp on features even at such an edge-friendly size. Additional features include remote and fleet management capabilities, as well as machine learning to detect infrastructure issues.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized in the Hyperconverged & Composable Infrastructures category. It’s a testament not only to the functionality HE150 brings to market, but to the innovation focus of our team,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “The Scale Computing HE150 appliance consolidates storage, compute, and virtualization into a single unit that can literally be held in the palm of your hand. By eliminating the need for multiple dedicated servers, customers can eliminate complexity from their infrastructure, mitigate issues faster and more efficiently, and reduce their cost structure.”

The HE150 appliance combines Scale Computing’s self-healing platform for autonomously running applications at the edge with a small, all-flash NVMe storage-based compute appliance that delivers all of the simplicity, efficiency, and enterprise-ready virtualization associated with Scale Computing’s HC3 platform.

This win comes on the heels of other recent industry recognition, including:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (December 2020), which recognized Scale Computing for the fourth consecutive year.

TrustRadius Customer Satisfaction Awards, which awarded Scale Computing first place for 2021 Best Feature Set, Best Usability, and Best Customer Support.

GigaOm Radar Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Small-to-Medium Enterprises and Edge that named Scale Computing a “Leader” and “Outperformer.”

2020 CRN® Product of the Year, which selected Scale Computing HE150 as the Internet of Things category winner.

CRN’s 2020 Tech Innovator Award that awarded HE150 first place for Edge Infrastructure.

Cloud Computing Outlook, which recognized Scale Computing as a Top Edge Computing Solution Provider.

The 2020 Storage Products of the Year awards were judged by the Storage magazine and SearchStorage editorial staff, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts, and consultants. Judges selected the winners according to the following criteria: innovation, performance, ease of integration into existing environments, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value. This is the 19th annual Storage magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year awards. Winners were announced in the February 2021 issue of Storage magazine and online at SearchStorage.

