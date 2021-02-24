Digital Guardian Deepens Relationship with AWS

Amazon Macie integration, Amazon WorkSpaces support, achievement of AWS Advanced Technology Partner status, and availability in AWS Marketplace point to growing momentum

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention, today announced it significantly enhanced its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through several key initiatives and achievements:

Integration with Amazon Macie Now Generally Available



Digital Guardian has announced the general availability of their integration with Amazon Macie, a fully managed data security and data privacy service that uses machine learning and pattern matching to discover and provide additional protection for customers’ sensitive data in AWS. As organizations manage growing volumes of data, identifying and protecting their sensitive data at scale can become increasingly complex, expensive, and time-consuming. Amazon Macie is designed to automate the discovery of sensitive data at scale and lowers the cost of protecting data. Digital Guardian now leverages Amazon Macie to build an integration that extends enterprise data loss prevention from traditional endpoints to AWS.

For shared Digital Guardian and Amazon Macie customers, this integration provides unified sensitive data discovery and visibility and other compelling benefits, including:

The ability to correlate Amazon Macie findings with Digital Guardian Endpoint events, providing visibility into the file lifecycle.

Automated alarming and incident tracking of Amazon Macie incidents in Digital Guardian Analytics & Reporting Cloud (ARC) to support complex compliance mandates such as ITAR.

On-demand reporting and remediation actions to add an additional layer of protection for sensitive data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets.

“ In 2020, we announced a series of major enhancements to Amazon Macie, including new features, greater availability worldwide, and substantially reduced pricing,” said Dan Plastina, Vice President for External Security Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “ We are pleased Digital Guardian is now integrated with Amazon Macie, as this allows our shared customers to benefit from unified visibility of sensitive data stored in Amazon S3 buckets, on local network shares, and on endpoint devices. This visibility can then inform policies to protect their data no matter where it resides.”

“ Providing a seamless integration with Amazon Macie was a top product priority at Digital Guardian,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “ We believe federation is critical to enterprise data protection programs providing the ability to see and manage sensitive data no matter where it resides. Amazon Macie is an effective service for identifying and securing sensitive data in Amazon S3, and with Digital Guardian’s integration we can offer our shared customers unified data visibility and protection from a single pane of glass.”

Support for Amazon WorkSpaces on Windows



Amazon WorkSpaces is a managed, secure Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. Customers can use Amazon WorkSpaces to provision Windows desktops in just a few minutes and quickly scale to provide thousands of desktops to workers around the globe. Digital Guardian customers are increasingly deploying DaaS to secure remote workers and with the release of version 7.6, Digital Guardian is now certified for Amazon WorkSpaces.

Achieves AWS Advanced Technology Partner Status



In October, Digital Guardian achieved AWS Advanced Technology Partner status. As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, customers can be assured Digital Guardian has met stringent requirements including a thorough assessment of the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform by AWS experts to ensure conformity with the security and cloud configuration best practices that they demand.

Digital Guardian DLP Service is Available in AWS Marketplace



With availability in AWS Marketplace, customers can easily subscribe to the cloud-delivered Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform, powered by AWS, to gain instant visibility into their sensitive data as is traverses their enterprise and cloud environment. They can also benefit from a seamless purchase process offered in AWS Marketplace and reduce the overall burden on their procurement, legal and accounting teams.

“ As the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, securing our customers’ sensitive data is absolutely paramount,” said Steven Wolford, Chief Information Security Officer, Genesys. “ The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform provides us with deep visibility and flexible controls, enhancing the protection of our data and IP. Additionally, the ability to purchase the platform from AWS Marketplace enabled us to avoid lengthy contract negotiations and streamline the procurement process.”

