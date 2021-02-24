Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Selected Statistical and Financial Data As of and For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except statistical and per share amounts)(1) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net income (loss) $ (51,247) $ 25,453 n/m $ (173,207) $ 171,917 n/m Net income (loss) per share $ (0.23) $ 0.11 n/m $ (0.77) $ 0.77 n/m Adjusted EBITDAre $ 16,196 $ 86,110 (81.2%) $ 92,611 $ 428,785 (78.4%) Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA $ 23,035 $ 94,685 (75.7%) $ 120,732 $ 454,280 (73.4%) Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % 17.3% 33.3% (1,600 bps) 20.2% 36.7% (1,650 bps) Modified funds from operations (MFFO) $ (2,475) $ 70,604 n/m $ 20,437 $ 365,921 (94.4%) MFFO per share $ (0.01) $ 0.32 n/m $ 0.09 $ 1.63 (94.5%) Average Daily Rate (ADR) (Actual) $ 97.87 $ 131.41 (25.5%) $ 111.49 $ 137.30 (18.8%) Occupancy (Actual) 46.5% 72.9% (36.2%) 46.1% 77.0% (40.1%) Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) (Actual) $ 45.46 $ 95.85 (52.6%) $ 51.34 $ 105.72 (51.4%) Comparable Hotels ADR $ 97.91 $ 131.79 (25.7%) $ 111.62 $ 138.09 (19.2%) Comparable Hotels Occupancy 46.4% 72.9% (36.4%) 46.0% 77.1% (40.3%) Comparable Hotels RevPAR $ 45.44 $ 96.12 (52.7%) $ 51.33 $ 106.45 (51.8%) Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,556 $ – n/a Total debt outstanding $ 1,488,570 Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents $ 1,483,014 Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents, to total capitalization (2) 34.0%

Note: n/m = not meaningful. (1) Explanations of and reconciliations to net income (loss) determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) of non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDAre, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and MFFO, are included below. (2) Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents (“net total debt outstanding”), divided by net total debt outstanding plus equity market capitalization based on the Company’s closing share price of $12.91 on December 31, 2020.

Comparable Hotels is defined as the 233 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of December 31, 2020. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company’s ownership, and for dispositions, results have been excluded for the Company’s period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company’s ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.

Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality, commented, “ The challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered the trajectory of 2020 and meaningfully impacted travel and the hotel industry beginning in March of last year. With the efficient operations, broad consumer appeal and market diversification of our portfolio of rooms-focused hotels and the tireless efforts of our corporate and property management teams, we were able to keep our hotels open, adjust our operating model, reduce property-level expenses and enhance our sales efforts to capture existing demand and maximize performance during the most difficult year on record for the hotel industry. We were first among publicly traded lodging REITs to return to positive cash flow in 2020 and are pleased to report Adjusted EBITDAre of approximately $93 million and MFFO of approximately $20 million for the full year. The pandemic’s impact on travel has forced us to rethink every aspect of our business, concentrating on the services and amenities that our guests value most, and we are focused on enhancing our stabilized operating model to become even more efficient over time.”

Mr. Knight continued, “ As we transition from the traditionally slower travel months at year end, we are encouraged by the improving occupancy trends we have seen across our portfolio in January and February. While we have limited visibility, we anticipate domestic leisure travel will drive performance early in the year and business travel, led initially by local and regional business demand, will improve over the course of 2021. Our outperformance during these unprecedented times is a testament to the strength of our underlying strategy and low-levered balance sheet and has preserved our capacity to pursue accretive opportunities in the early stages of a recovery. We remain intently focused on maximizing long-term value for our shareholders and are confident we are well positioned as travel continues to recover.”

Operations Update

All hotels open: All of the Company’s hotels are open with enhanced health and sanitation measures in place. The Company continues to intentionally consolidate operations at five hotels, down from 38 hotels as of May 2020, in market clusters to maximize operational efficiencies. The cost structure of the Company’s primarily rooms-focused hotels allows them to operate cost effectively even at very low occupancy levels, resulting in positive Adjusted Hotel EBITDA for each month in 2020 except for April.

All of the Company’s hotels are open with enhanced health and sanitation measures in place. The Company continues to intentionally consolidate operations at five hotels, down from 38 hotels as of May 2020, in market clusters to maximize operational efficiencies. The cost structure of the Company’s primarily rooms-focused hotels allows them to operate cost effectively even at very low occupancy levels, resulting in positive Adjusted Hotel EBITDA for each month in 2020 except for April. Enhanced sales efforts: Together with its third-party management companies, the Company has enhanced its sales efforts by focusing on COVID-19-specific opportunities in certain markets and strategically targeting available demand to maximize performance.

Together with its third-party management companies, the Company has enhanced its sales efforts by focusing on COVID-19-specific opportunities in certain markets and strategically targeting available demand to maximize performance. Seasonal fluctuations: Occupancy and RevPAR for the Company’s portfolio sequentially improved from the lowest levels of approximately 18% and $18 in April 2020 to approximately 54% and $55 in October 2020, driven by a wide variety of demand generators including leisure, government, health care, construction, disaster recovery, insurance, athletics, education, and local and regional business-related travel. Demand during the months of November and December declined in line with typical seasonal travel trends.

Occupancy and RevPAR for the Company’s portfolio sequentially improved from the lowest levels of approximately 18% and $18 in April 2020 to approximately 54% and $55 in October 2020, driven by a wide variety of demand generators including leisure, government, health care, construction, disaster recovery, insurance, athletics, education, and local and regional business-related travel. Demand during the months of November and December declined in line with typical seasonal travel trends. Reduced property-level expenses: Since March 2020, the Company, its brands and its third-party management companies have implemented cost elimination and efficiency initiatives at each of the Company’s hotels by effectively managing labor costs, reducing or eliminating certain services and amenities, and renegotiating rates under various service contracts. Hotel operating expenses were lowered by approximately 48% during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 44% during the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same periods of 2019.

Since March 2020, the Company, its brands and its third-party management companies have implemented cost elimination and efficiency initiatives at each of the Company’s hotels by effectively managing labor costs, reducing or eliminating certain services and amenities, and renegotiating rates under various service contracts. Hotel operating expenses were lowered by approximately 48% during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 44% during the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same periods of 2019. Reduced corporate-level expenses: General and administrative expenses were reduced by approximately 34% during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 19% during the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same periods of 2019, primarily due to decreases in compensation and other overhead expenses.

General and administrative expenses were reduced by approximately 34% during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 19% during the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same periods of 2019, primarily due to decreases in compensation and other overhead expenses. Cash flow positive: The Company produced sufficient cash from hotel operations to cover property-level and corporate-level costs, including debt service, for six months during 2020. The Company achieved positive Adjusted Hotel EBITDA of approximately $23 million and $122 million and MFFO of approximately negative $2.5 million and positive $20 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Performance during the fourth quarter was impacted by seasonal travel trends that typically occur during November and December relative to third quarter performance.

The following table highlights the Company’s performance during the fourth quarter of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (in thousands, except statistical data):

Three Three October November December Months Ended October November December Months Ended 2020 2020 2020 December 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 December 31, 2019 ADR $ 101.94 $ 97.77 $ 92.55 $ 97.87 $ 139.07 $ 130.85 $ 122.20 $ 131.41 Occupancy 53.7% 45.3% 40.3% 46.5% 81.6% 73.7% 63.5% 72.9% RevPAR $ 54.76 $ 44.27 $ 37.32 $ 45.46 $ 113.43 $ 96.49 $ 77.61 $ 95.85 Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (1) $ 14,748 $ 6,703 $ 1,845 $ 23,296 $ 44,707 $ 31,720 $ 20,409 $ 96,836

_______________ (1) See explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted Hotel EBITDA to net income (loss) included below.

The Company, its third-party management companies and the brands the Company’s hotels are franchised with have aggressively worked to mitigate costs and uses of cash associated with operating the Company’s hotels in a low-occupancy environment and are thoughtfully working to position the hotels to adapt to changes in guest preferences that may occur in the future. The operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has varied and will continue to vary by market and hotel. With the support of its brands and third-party management companies, the Company will continue to rethink brand standards, refine its operating model at various occupancy levels, and allocate capital to maximize long-term profitability.

Portfolio Activity

Acquisitions

In 2020, as previously announced, Apple Hospitality acquired four newly developed hotels with an aggregate of 483 guest rooms, all of which were contracted for in 2018, for a total purchase price of approximately $111 million.

In February 2021, the Company closed on the purchase of the newly developed 176-room Hilton Garden Inn in Madison, Wisconsin, which was contracted for in 2019, for a total purchase price of approximately $50 million.

Dispositions and Contract for Potential Disposition

In 2020, Apple Hospitality sold three hotels with an aggregate of 421 guest rooms for a combined gross sales price of approximately $55 million, including the 86-room Hampton Inn by Hilton in Tulare, California, which was sold during the fourth quarter for a gross sales price of approximately $10 million. The Company’s 2020 dispositions resulted in a combined gain on sale of approximately $11 million.

In October 2020, the Company entered into a contract for the sale of its 118-room Homewood Suites by Hilton in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a gross sales price of approximately $10 million. Although the Company is working towards the sale of this hotel, there are many conditions to closing that have not yet been satisfied and there can be no assurance that a closing on this hotel will occur. If the closing occurs, the sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, and the Company expects to recognize a gain upon completion of the sale.

Capital Improvements

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested approximately $38 million in capital expenditures, which was approximately $50 million less than originally planned as the Company postponed all planned non-essential capital improvements after March 2020 in order to maintain a sound liquidity position as a result of COVID-19. The Company anticipates investing approximately $25 million to $30 million in capital improvements during 2021, depending in part on the pace of economic recovery.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Summary

As of December 31, 2020, Apple Hospitality had approximately $1.5 billion of total outstanding debt with a current combined weighted-average interest rate of approximately 3.9%, cash on hand of approximately $6 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of approximately $319 million. Excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and fair value adjustments, the Company’s total outstanding debt is comprised of approximately $513 million in property-level debt secured by 33 hotels and approximately $976 million outstanding on its unsecured credit facilities. The Company’s total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020, was approximately 34%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s weighted-average debt maturities are 4 years, with approximately $51 million, net of reserves, maturing in 2021.

Unsecured Credit Facilities Amendments

As a result of COVID-19 and the associated disruption to the Company’s operating results, the Company anticipated that it may not be able to maintain compliance with certain covenants under its unsecured credit facilities in future periods. As a result, on June 5, 2020, the Company entered into amendments to each of its unsecured credit facilities to temporarily waive the financial covenant testing under each of its unsecured credit facilities until the date the compliance certificate is required to be delivered for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021 (the “Covenant Waiver Period”), unless the Company elects an earlier date. As of December 31, 2020, the Company was in compliance with the applicable covenants of the credit agreements as amended. However, as a result of the continued disruption from COVID-19 and the related uncertainty on the Company’s operating results, the Company anticipates that it could potentially not be in compliance with certain of the covenants as amended in future periods if the existing Covenant Waiver Period is not further extended. In January 2021, the Company notified lenders under its credit facilities of the anticipated potential non-compliance with certain covenants and anticipates entering into amendments to each of the credit facilities to extend the waiver period for the testing of all but two of its financial maintenance covenants through March 31, 2022. The waiver period for the testing of the ratio of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Fixed Charges and the ratio of Unencumbered Adjusted NOI to Consolidated Implied Interest Expense for Consolidated Unsecured Indebtedness is anticipated to be extended through December 31, 2021. The Company anticipates that the conditions to obtaining the waivers that currently apply during the Covenant Waiver Period, as implemented in the June 2020 amendments, will generally continue to apply during the extended covenant waiver period described above, including restrictions on the amount of the Company’s distributions, capital expenditures, share repurchases and acquisitions, but the Company anticipates that the amendments will provide additional flexibility regarding certain of the conditions relative to the current restrictions, including an increased allowance for acquiring unencumbered assets through either proceeds from unencumbered asset sales or equity issuances. The Company also anticipates that the anticipated amendments will provide for less restrictive thresholds for certain financial covenant ratios once covenant testing recommences at the end of the extended covenant waiver period for a transitional period. As part of the amendments, the interest rate under each of its credit facilities is expected to increase 15 basis points during the extended covenant waiver period. Although the Company is close to finalizing these amendments and anticipates completing them in the near future, the amendments have not yet been finalized and the final terms could change. Thus, no assurances can be given as to the final terms of the amendments or that the Company will be able to complete the amendments.

Capital Markets

Apple Hospitality terminated its written trading plan under its Share Repurchase Program in March 2020 and did not engage in additional repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program during the balance of 2020. Prior to the Company’s termination of its written trading plan under its Share Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million of its common shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $14.3 million during the first quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $345 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization. The Share Repurchase Program may be suspended or terminated at any time by the Company and will end in July 2021 if not terminated earlier. Share repurchases are subject to certain restrictions during the Covenant Waiver Period, and the Company does not anticipate utilizing the Share Repurchase Program during the Covenant Waiver Period.

In August 2020, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement pursuant to which the Company may sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $300 million of its common shares under an at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Program”). As of December 31, 2020, the Company had not sold any common shares under the ATM Program.

Shareholder Distributions

In March 2020, as a result of COVID-19 and the impact on the Company’s business, the Company suspended its monthly distributions, with the last distribution paid March 16, 2020. The Company paid distributions of approximately $0.30 per common share for the full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s Board of Directors, in consultation with management, will continue to monitor hotel operations and intends to resume distributions at a time and level determined to be prudent in relation to the Company’s other cash requirements or in order to maintain its REIT status for federal income tax purposes, subject to the distribution restrictions as a condition to the amendments to the Company’s unsecured credit facilities during the Covenant Waiver Period.

2021 Outlook

In light of uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company does not expect to issue 2021 operational guidance until it has greater visibility into more predictable operating fundamentals and trends. The Company is providing the following guidance on certain corporate expenses, which is based on management’s current view and does not take into account any unanticipated developments in its business or changes in its operating environment:

General and administrative expenses are projected to be approximately $28 million to $32 million.

Interest expense is projected to be approximately $75 million to $80 million.

Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $25 million to $30 million.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,100 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Apple Hospitality REIT Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: Funds from Operations (“FFO”); Modified FFO (“MFFO”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”); Adjusted EBITDAre (“Adjusted EBITDAre”); and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (“Adjusted Hotel EBITDA”). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure. FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA are not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Although FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as reported by other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms, the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful to investors when comparing the Company’s results between periods and with other REITs. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) are provided in the following pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements continues to be the adverse effect of COVID-19, including resurgences and new variants, on the Company’s business, financial performance and condition, operating results and cash flows, the real estate market and the hospitality industry specifically, and the global economy and financial markets generally. The significance, extent and duration of the continued impacts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the extent and effectiveness of the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, the Company’s ability to complete the anticipated amendments to its credit facilities on the terms and timing anticipated, or at all, the speed of the vaccine roll-out, the efficacy, acceptance and availability of vaccines, the duration of associated immunity and efficacy of the vaccines against emerging variants of COVID-19, the potential for additional hotel closures/consolidations that may be mandated or advisable, whether based on increased COVID-19 cases, new variants or other factors, the slowing or rollback of “reopenings” in certain states, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others.

