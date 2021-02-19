    • News

    Universal Electronics Reports Record Net Income for Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results

    Posted on

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

    Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO, said, “UEI’s ongoing investment in innovation for the future, strategies to enrich margins, and tactics to improve operating efficiencies, delivered strong performance and position the company well for 2021. Focusing on shifting our mix toward more advanced, higher margin solutions, we generated our highest margins in over a decade. As a result, even with lower sales, we reported the most profitable year in our 35+ year history.

    “Additionally, we enter 2021 with our broadest, most sophisticated technology offering. Recent publicly disclosed examples once again include industry firsts: our Apple TV remote control designed for cable, satellite, IPTV and other multichannel video program distributors truly enhances the Apple TV 4K live and streaming TV experiences; our QuickSet® Widget provides a turnkey connectivity solution that adds intelligence and QuickSet Cloud to products; our UEI Virtual Agent introduces AI-powered technology that enables self-help capabilities to any screen – TV, phone, computer or tablet; and our ambient-aware connected thermostat family, UEI Comfort, simplifies installation, daily use and ongoing support of climate control in residential, commercial and hospitality applications. Our product development marries our pursuit of continued improvement, our unparalleled patented technology, and our vast experience providing end-to-end advanced control solutions. We help to assist our customers in differentiating themselves as they navigate the convergence of traditional TV, on-demand content and streaming apps. 2021 promises to be another exciting year.”

    Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31: 2020 Compared to 2019

    • GAAP net sales were $156.3 million, compared to $174.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $156.4 million, compared to $174.8 million.
    • GAAP gross margins were 32.7%, compared to 28.5%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 33.6%, compared to 29.3%.
    • GAAP operating income was $12.5 million, compared to $11.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $19.1 million, compared to $17.3 million.
    • GAAP net income was $12.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million or $0.49 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $16.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.
    • At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $57.2 million.

    Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31: 2020 Compared to 2019

    • GAAP net sales were $614.7 million, compared to $753.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $615.4 million, compared to $751.7 million.
    • GAAP gross margins were 28.7%, compared to 22.6%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.8%, compared to 26.7%.
    • GAAP operating income was $37.3 million, compared to $15.3 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $65.5 million, compared to $66.4 million.
    • GAAP net income was $38.6 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $53.3 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $50.1 million, or $3.55 per diluted share.

    Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “Our improved financial model resulted in cash flow from operations in 2020 of over $73 million, enabling us to reduce our debt by $48 million while also purchasing over 440,000 shares for $17.7 million for an average price of approximately $40 per share. Given our strong balance sheet and much improved cash flow, we are well positioned for the future.”

    Financial Outlook

    For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $151.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to range from $0.40 to $0.50, compared to GAAP earnings of $0.41 in the first quarter of 2020.

    For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $152.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.83 to $0.93 compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.81 in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter 2021 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.43 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

    Conference Call Information

    UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results, review recent activity and answer questions. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 1741589. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and internationally dial 315-625-3071. The access code is 1741589.

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

    In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI for budget planning purposes and for making operational and financial decisions. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

    Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead costs, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, impairment expenses related to and the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with our International Trade Commission litigation efforts, and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual and accounts receivable reserve related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments, as well as the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, and certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

    About Universal Electronics

    Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

    Forward-looking Statements

    This press release and accompanying schedules contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly and periodic reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: the acceptance of and demand for the various advanced control products and technologies, including our Apple TV remote control, Quickset® Widget, Quickset Cloud service, UEI Virtual Agent, UEI Comfort products, technologies, and platforms; our ability to continue anticipating the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continued ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management; management’s ability to manage its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings through its operating efficiencies, product mix, and gross margin improvement initiatives as guided and as anticipated; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts; interruptions in our supply and logistics chains; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management’s ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, each of which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned risks; and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of February 18, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    – Tables Follow –

    UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (In thousands, except share-related data)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

    Current assets:

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    57,153

     

     

    $

    74,302

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    129,433

     

     

    139,198

     

    Contract assets

     

    9,685

     

     

    12,579

     

    Inventories

     

    120,430

     

     

    145,135

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    6,828

     

     

    6,733

     

    Income tax receivable

     

    3,314

     

     

    805

     

    Total current assets

     

    326,843

     

     

    378,752

     

    Property, plant and equipment, net

     

    87,285

     

     

    90,732

     

    Goodwill

     

    48,614

     

     

    48,447

     

    Intangible assets, net

     

    19,710

     

     

    19,830

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

    19,522

     

     

    19,826

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    5,564

     

     

    4,409

     

    Other assets

     

    2,752

     

     

    2,163

     

    Total assets

     

    $

    510,290

     

     

    $

    564,159

     

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

     

    $

    83,229

     

     

    $

    102,588

     

    Line of credit

     

    20,000

     

     

    68,000

     

    Accrued compensation

     

    28,931

     

     

    43,668

     

    Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties

     

    10,758

     

     

    9,766

     

    Accrued income taxes

     

    3,535

     

     

    6,989

     

    Other accrued liabilities

     

    33,057

     

     

    35,445

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    179,510

     

     

    266,456

     

    Long-term liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Operating lease obligations

     

    13,681

     

     

    15,639

     

    Contingent consideration

     

    292

     

     

    4,349

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    1,913

     

     

    1,703

     

    Income tax payable

     

    1,054

     

     

    1,600

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    539

     

     

    13

     

    Total liabilities

     

    196,989

     

     

    289,760

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity:

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

     

     

     

     

    Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,391,595 and 24,118,088 shares issued on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

     

    244

     

     

    241

     

    Paid-in capital

     

    302,084

     

     

    288,338

     

    Treasury stock, at cost, 10,618,002 and 10,174,199 shares on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

     

    (295,495)

     

     

    (277,817)

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

     

    (18,522)

     

     

    (22,781)

     

    Retained earnings

     

    324,990

     

     

    286,418

     

    Total stockholders’ equity

     

    313,301

     

     

    274,399

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

     

    $

    510,290

     

     

    $

    564,159

     

    UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

    CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended December 31,

     

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Net sales

     

    $

    156,264

     

     

    $

    174,694

     

     

    $

    614,680

     

     

    $

    753,477

     

    Cost of sales

     

    105,180

     

     

    124,837

     

     

    438,424

     

     

    583,274

     

    Gross profit

     

    51,084

     

     

    49,857

     

     

    176,256

     

     

    170,203

     

    Research and development expenses

     

    8,471

     

     

    7,528

     

     

    31,450

     

     

    29,412

     

    Selling, general and administrative expenses

     

    30,098

     

     

    30,878

     

     

    107,539

     

     

    125,476

     

    Operating income

     

    12,515

     

     

    11,451

     

     

    37,267

     

     

    15,315

     

    Interest income (expense), net

     

    (150)

     

     

    (830)

     

     

    (1,422)

     

     

    (3,918)

     

    Accrued social insurance adjustment

     

     

     

     

     

    9,464

     

     

     

    Other income (expense), net

     

    (141)

     

     

    (569)

     

     

    (1,404)

     

     

    (995)

     

    Income before provision for income taxes

     

    12,224

     

     

    10,052

     

     

    43,905

     

     

    10,402

     

    Provision for income taxes

     

    66

     

     

    3,025

     

     

    5,333

     

     

    6,772

     

    Net income

     

    $

    12,158

     

     

    $

    7,027

     

     

    $

    38,572

     

     

    $

    3,630

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.88

     

     

    $

    0.50

     

     

    $

    2.78

     

     

    $

    0.26

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.86

     

     

    $

    0.49

     

     

    $

    2.72

     

     

    $

    0.26

     

    Shares used in computing earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    13,768

     

     

    13,931

     

     

    13,893

     

     

    13,879

     

    Diluted

     

    14,099

     

     

    14,286

     

     

    14,166

     

     

    14,109

     

    UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Year Ended December 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    38,572

     

     

    $

    3,630

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    29,735

     

     

    31,926

     

    Provision for bad debts

     

    332

     

     

    441

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    (478)

     

     

    (1,779)

     

    Shares issued for employee benefit plan

     

    1,136

     

     

    947

     

    Employee and director stock-based compensation

     

    9,122

     

     

    8,845

     

    Performance-based common stock warrants

     

    686

     

     

    1,997

     

    Impairment of long-term assets

     

    134

     

     

    1,506

     

    Accrued social insurance adjustment

     

    (9,464)

     

     

     

    Loss on sale of Ohio call center

     

    712

     

     

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable and contract assets

     

    14,884

     

     

    17,203

     

    Inventories

     

    28,295

     

     

    (1,914)

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    (245)

     

     

    4,648

     

    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

     

    (33,543)

     

     

    14,233

     

    Accrued income taxes

     

    (6,486)

     

     

    3,574

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

    73,392

     

     

    85,257

     

    Cash provided by (used for) investing activities:

     

     

     

     

    Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

     

    (16,862)

     

     

    (21,313)

     

    Acquisitions of intangible assets

     

    (6,372)

     

     

    (2,655)

     

    Payment on sale of Ohio call center

     

    (500)

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

     

    (23,734)

     

     

    (23,968)

     

    Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:

     

     

     

     

    Borrowings under line of credit

     

    75,000

     

     

    72,500

     

    Repayments on line of credit

     

    (123,000)

     

     

    (106,000)

     

    Proceeds from stock options exercised

     

    2,805

     

     

    448

     

    Treasury stock purchased

     

    (17,678)

     

     

    (1,928)

     

    Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations

     

    (3,091)

     

     

    (4,251)

     

    Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

     

    (65,964)

     

     

    (39,231)

     

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

     

    (843)

     

     

    (963)

     

    Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

     

    (17,149)

     

     

    21,095

     

    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

     

    74,302

     

     

    53,207

     

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

     

    $

    57,153

     

     

    $

    74,302

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental cash flow information:

     

     

     

     

    Income taxes paid

     

    $

    12,712

     

     

    $

    7,275

     

    Interest paid

     

    $

    1,610

     

     

    $

    4,403

     

    UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

    RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended December 31,

     

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Net sales:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net sales – GAAP

     

    $

    156,264

     

     

    $

    174,694

     

     

    $

    614,680

     

     

    $

    753,477

     

    Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)

     

     

     

    (530)

     

     

     

     

    (3,725)

     

    Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants

     

    161

     

     

    616

     

     

    686

     

     

    1,997

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales

     

    $

    156,425

     

     

    $

    174,780

     

     

    $

    615,366

     

     

    $

    751,749

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of sales:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of sales – GAAP

     

    $

    105,180

     

     

    $

    124,837

     

     

    $

    438,424

     

     

    $

    583,274

     

    Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)

     

     

     

    1,084

     

     

    (3,523)

     

     

    (13,377)

     

    Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)

     

    (1,154)

     

     

    (1,412)

     

     

    (7,500)

     

     

    (17,746)

     

    Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)

     

     

     

    (811)

     

     

    (570)

     

     

    (811)

     

    Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)

     

    (180)

     

     

    (110)

     

     

    (378)

     

     

    (471)

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    (37)

     

     

    (37)

     

     

    (183)

     

     

    (139)

     

    Employee related restructuring

     

     

     

     

     

    (204)

     

     

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales

     

    103,809

     

     

    123,551

     

     

    426,066

     

     

    550,730

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit

     

    $

    52,616

     

     

    $

    51,229

     

     

    $

    189,300

     

     

    $

    201,019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross margin:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross margin – GAAP

     

    32.7

    %

     

    28.5

    %

     

    28.7

    %

     

    22.6

    %

    Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)

     

    %

     

    (0.8)

    %

     

    0.6

    %

     

    1.4

    %

    Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants

     

    0.1

    %

     

    0.3

    %

     

    0.1

    %

     

    0.2

    %

    Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)

     

    0.7

    %

     

    0.7

    %

     

    1.2

    %

     

    2.3

    %

    Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)

     

    %

     

    0.5

    %

     

    0.1

    %

     

    0.1

    %

    Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)

     

    0.1

    %

     

    0.1

    %

     

    0.1

    %

     

    0.1

    %

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    0.0

    %

     

    0.0

    %

     

    0.0

    %

     

    0.0

    %

    Employee related restructuring

     

    %

     

    %

     

    0.0

    %

     

    %

    Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin

     

    33.6

    %

     

    29.3

    %

     

    30.8

    %

     

    26.7

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses – GAAP

     

    $

    38,569

     

     

    $

    38,406

     

     

    $

    138,989

     

     

    $

    154,888

     

    Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)

     

     

     

    (18)

     

     

     

     

    (1,804)

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    (2,232)

     

     

    (2,090)

     

     

    (8,940)

     

     

    (8,705)

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    (485)

     

     

    (1,395)

     

     

    (4,508)

     

     

    (5,595)

     

    Change in contingent consideration

     

    (20)

     

     

    366

     

     

    2,408

     

     

    (1,403)

     

    Litigation costs (5)

     

    (2,287)

     

     

     

     

    (3,901)

     

     

     

    Employee related restructuring and other costs

     

     

     

    (1,335)

     

     

    (287)

     

     

    (2,720)

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses

     

    $

    33,545

     

     

    $

    33,934

     

     

    $

    123,761

     

     

    $

    134,661

     

    UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

    RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended December 31,

     

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Operating income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income – GAAP

     

    $

    12,515

     

     

    $

    11,451

     

     

    $

    37,267

     

     

    $

    15,315

     

    Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)

     

     

     

    (1,596)

     

     

    3,523

     

     

    11,456

     

    Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants

     

    161

     

     

    616

     

     

    686

     

     

    1,997

     

    Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)

     

    1,154

     

     

    1,412

     

     

    7,500

     

     

    17,746

     

    Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)

     

     

     

    811

     

     

    570

     

     

    811

     

    Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)

     

    180

     

     

    110

     

     

    378

     

     

    471

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    2,269

     

     

    2,127

     

     

    9,123

     

     

    8,844

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    485

     

     

    1,395

     

     

    4,508

     

     

    5,595

     

    Change in contingent consideration

     

    20

     

     

    (366)

     

     

    (2,408)

     

     

    1,403

     

    Litigation costs (5)

     

    2,287

     

     

     

     

    3,901

     

     

     

    Employee related restructuring and other costs

     

     

     

    1,335

     

     

    491

     

     

    2,720

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income

     

    $

    19,071

     

     

    $

    17,295

     

     

    $

    65,539

     

     

    $

    66,358

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net sales

     

    12.2

    %

     

    9.9

    %

     

    10.7

    %

     

    8.8

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income – GAAP

     

    $

    12,158

     

     

    $

    7,027

     

     

    $

    38,572

     

     

    $

    3,630

     

    Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1)

     

     

     

    (1,596)

     

     

    3,523

     

     

    11,456

     

    Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants

     

    161

     

     

    616

     

     

    686

     

     

    1,997

     

    Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2)

     

    1,154

     

     

    1,412

     

     

    7,500

     

     

    17,746

     

    Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3)

     

     

     

    811

     

     

    570

     

     

    811

     

    Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4)

     

    180

     

     

    110

     

     

    378

     

     

    471

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    2,269

     

     

    2,127

     

     

    9,123

     

     

    8,844

     

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

     

    485

     

     

    1,395

     

     

    4,508

     

     

    5,595

     

    Change in contingent consideration

     

    20

     

     

    (366)

     

     

    (2,408)

     

     

    1,403

     

    Litigation costs (5)

     

    2,287

     

     

     

     

    3,901

     

     

     

    Employee related restructuring and other costs

     

     

     

    1,335

     

     

    491

     

     

    2,720

     

    Accrued social insurance adjustment (6)

     

     

     

     

     

    (9,464)

     

     

     

    Reversal of accounts receivable reserve (7)

     

    (432)

     

     

     

     

    (432)

     

     

     

    Foreign currency (gain) loss

     

    596

     

     

    263

     

     

    1,984

     

     

    933

     

    Income tax provision on adjustments

     

    (2,866)

     

     

    (320)

     

     

    (4,349)

     

     

    (7,259)

     

    Other income tax adjustments (8)

     

     

     

     

     

    (1,303)

     

     

    1,772

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP net income

     

    $

    16,012

     

     

    $

    12,814

     

     

    $

    53,280

     

     

    $

    50,119

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GAAP

     

    14,099

     

     

    14,286

     

     

    14,166

     

     

    14,109

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP

     

    14,099

     

     

    14,286

     

     

    14,166

     

     

    14,109

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings per share – GAAP

     

    $

    0.86

     

     

    $

    0.49

     

     

    $

    2.72

     

     

    $

    0.26

     

    Total adjustments

     

    $

    0.27

     

     

    $

    0.41

     

     

    $

    1.04

     

     

    $

    3.29

     

    Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

     

    $

    1.14

     

     

    $

    0.90

     

     

    $

    3.76

     

     

    $

    3.55

     

    Contacts

    Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480.530.3000

    Press: Shoshana Leon, Corporate Communications, UEI, sleon@uei.com, 480.521.3354

    Investors: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

    Read full story here

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!