Postman Galaxy 2021 Delivers Massively Multiplayer API Experience to Thousands of Attendees Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the leading platform for API development, recently concluded Postman Galaxy, a virtual three-day global API conference drawing over 26,000 registrations across more than 150 countries. The conference included 108 sessions focused on API development and developer trends, and featured 80 speakers, including Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak, NASA veteran Dr. Ellen Ochoa, and AWS Chief Evangelist Jeff Barr. Postman also announced the winners of the Postman API Hack, a multi-week global online hackathon calling on developers to unleash the future of APIs and offering $100,000 in cash prizes.

Postman Galaxy 2021 Highlights at a Glance

Development Landscape Shifts from API-Last to API-First

In his opening remarks, Postman Co-founder and CEO Abhinav Asthana noted that APIs are now at the heart of all modern software. And with APIs in such a crucial position, there’s a remarkable industry shift underway toward the “API-first” philosophy: engineering teams no longer wait until the end of the software lifecycle to bring in APIs—APIs are now developed strategically at the beginning of system design. This increasing prominence of APIs is evident through Postman’s growth, with 14 million users now on the platform around the world across every industry, including technology and IT services, financial services, healthcare, retail, government, and more. The number of Postman Collections—which are essentially folders where API developers group their API requests together—has ballooned from 8.5 million in 2018 to more than 46 million today.

Public Workspaces Now Generally Available, Alongside Platform Enhancements

Postman public workspaces first launched into beta in November 2020. With this launch, Postman elevated collaboration on APIs beyond the realm of a team for the first time, finally allowing people from different teams, different companies—virtually anyone, really—to communicate and work together to build software in a way that was never possible before. During his Postman Galaxy keynote, Asthana announced that public workspaces have officially moved out of beta and into general availability.

Additional updates to the Postman API Platform were also revealed at Postman Galaxy. These updates include a new user interface on Postman that makes it faster and easier for every user, whether an experienced developer or a non-technical builder. This contemporary interface features a redesigned navigation with a new context bar that shows options based on the user’s current task. Additionally, Postman released a new capability that allows developers to see which of their colleagues are in a workspace at any given time.

Postman API Hack Unleashes Power of APIs Through Public Workspaces

Over the 21 days that the Postman API Hack was open, more than 1,900 developers from 115 countries submitted projects, resulting in more than 200 public workspaces created. The Intergalactic Grand Prize was awarded to Docu-Mentor, which promised “documentation review without judgment.” The second-place prize was awarded to OpenAPI Operations, a public workspace that enables users to analyze and benchmark OpenAPI specifications, and third place went to Webhook Debugger, allowing developers to create, debug, and code webhooks directly in Postman. Read Postman’s blog post to learn more about the winners and finalists.

The Power of Networking and Industry-Wide Collaboration

On top of countless sessions on industry trends and customer use cases, Galaxy also offered numerous opportunities to virtually interact with other attendees. This included live Q&As, expo booths and Office Hours, the Cosmic Happy Hour, Game Time, and other fun community activities. Attendees were also encouraged to participate in the Postman Galaxy virtual photo booth, sharing their snapshots on social media using the #PostmanGalaxy hashtag for a chance to win limited-edition Galaxy swag.

A wide range of Postman Galaxy session recordings is now available on demand at the Postman Galaxy Highlights page.

