TechSmith and Panopto Announce Strategic Alliance to Simplify Video Creation, Content Management and Security

Panopto is TechSmith’s Preferred Migration Partner for Knowmia Enterprise;



“Export to Panopto” Coming Soon to Camtasia and Snagit

OKEMOS, Mich. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#panoptoit–TechSmith Corporation, the leading provider of screen capture and video editing tools, and Panopto, the leading video management system provider for higher education and large enterprises, today announce a multi-year strategic partnership to give students, educators, and employees a powerful solution for creating, securing, and distributing video-based intelligence in universities and enterprises.

Educators and knowledge workers rely on easy workflows to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, but creating video remains challenging and intimidating to many. Video creators must navigate complex tools which often don’t work well together, and are too often left to design a solution on their own. This makes it hard for many organizations to support video creators, and harder still for administrators to keep videos secure.

The TechSmith and Panopto partnership will make it easier for users to leverage TechSmith’s best-in-class video editing tools and easy-to-use screen recording with Panopto’s industry-leading video management system for enterprises. Beginning this fall, users of TechSmith Camtasia will be able to seamlessly use a new Export to Panopto feature. TechSmith Snagit will also support Export to Panopto. Both companies will work together to introduce additional functionality throughout the partnership to enhance ease of use between the tools.

As part of the partnership, TechSmith is winding down its Knowmia Enterprise service and is recommending Panopto as its preferred migration platform. Accordingly, Panopto is creating a special onboarding program for Knowmia Enterprise customers which includes low cost content migration, training, customer service and support packages. Both companies are partnering closely to make the transition between platforms as easy as possible for affected customers.

“TechSmith’s leading video creation tools perfectly complement Panopto’s leading video management system,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO, TechSmith Corporation. “We believe this partnership will greatly streamline workflows for the millions of users who rely on both companies every day.”

“We are delighted and humbled that TechSmith has chosen Panopto as its preferred video management partner for organizations transitioning from Knowmia Enterprise,” said Eric Burns, CEO, Panopto. “TechSmith’s amazing creation tools are a perfect complement to Panopto’s video search and sharing capabilities, and we look forward to helping Camtasia and Snagit users do even more to educate and share knowledge using video.”

Knowmia Enterprise customers who migrate to Panopto will benefit from the following:

A content migration program jointly designed by TechSmith and Panopto

program jointly designed by TechSmith and Panopto New, unique features such as Panopto Smart Chapters , which auto generates a table of contents and visual index of each learning session

, which auto generates a table of contents and visual index of each learning session Panopto’s all new mobile app for iOS and Android

for iOS and Android Continuity with many Knowmia Enterprise features such as single sign on, LMS integrations, Zoom integration, quizzing, conversations, analytics, captioning and more

with many Knowmia Enterprise features such as single sign on, LMS integrations, Zoom integration, quizzing, conversations, analytics, captioning and more Panopto’s industry-leading customer satisfaction and support

Knowmia Enterprise customers interested in learning more about Panopto may visit: https://www.panopto.com/techsmith.

About TechSmith

TechSmith creates software that helps anyone share their expertise visually. We specialize in helping first-time creators make content for workplace knowledge sharing, software training, customer onboarding, and educational videos. TechSmith’s flagship screen capture products, Snagit and Camtasia, have been market leaders for over 30 years, and have been used to create billions of images and videos by more than 65 million users across 193 countries.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto’s video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

Contacts

For TechSmith

Rachael Parker



r.parker@techsmith.com

TechSmith Corporation



www.techsmith.com

For Panopto

Maddie Nance or Rachel Chittick



panopto@communiquepr.com

206-282-4923 ext. 120



www.panopto.com