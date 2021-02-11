    • News

    Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2021 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    • February 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2021
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 17, 2021

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid March 29, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of February 25, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 17, 2021.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of February 10, 2021 and January 31, 2021, the Company had 85,121,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Jan 2021

    Nov – Jan

     

    Modeled

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

    Weighted

    CPR

    2021 CPR

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

    Average

    (1-Month)

    (3-Month)

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Current

     

    Fair

    of

     

    Current

    Average

     

     

    Maturity

    (Reported

    (Reported

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

     

    Face

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

     

    Price

    Coupon

    GWAC

    Age

    (Months)

    in Feb)

    in Feb)

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Fixed Rate CMO

    $

    72,203

    $

    76,982

    1.73%

    $

    106.62

    4.00%

    4.40%

    41

    313

    28.80%

    32.06%

    $

    (201)

    $

    (346)

    15yr 2.5

     

    239,845

     

    257,515

    5.78%

     

    107.37

    2.50%

    2.87%

    1

    176

    2.83%

    n/a

     

    3,026

     

    (4,597)

    15yr 4.0

     

    647

     

    697

    0.02%

     

    107.67

    4.00%

    4.50%

    33

    122

    23.80%

    22.91%

     

    5

     

    (9)

    15yr Total

     

    240,492

     

    258,212

    5.79%

     

    107.37

    2.50%

    2.88%

    2

    176

    2.88%

    22.91%

     

    3,031

     

    (4,606)

    20yr 2.0

     

    397,839

     

    413,008

    9.26%

     

    103.81

    2.00%

    2.86%

    2

    238

    2.63%

    2.73%

     

    3,109

     

    (6,803)

    20yr Total

     

    397,839

     

    413,008

    9.26%

     

    103.81

    2.00%

    2.86%

    2

    238

    2.63%

    2.73%

     

    3,109

     

    (6,803)

    30yr 2.5

     

    1,236,221

     

    1,315,433

    29.50%

     

    106.41

    2.50%

    3.31%

    3

    355

    2.58%

    4.36%

     

    13,390

     

    (26,285)

    30yr 3.0

     

    809,658

     

    891,249

    19.99%

     

    110.08

    3.00%

    3.48%

    5

    354

    6.41%

    6.90%

     

    14,818

     

    (21,213)

    30yr 3.5

     

    617,482

     

    683,643

    15.33%

     

    110.71

    3.50%

    4.00%

    14

    340

    16.22%

    18.60%

     

    5,280

     

    (11,056)

    30yr 4.0

     

    180,120

     

    203,249

    4.56%

     

    112.84

    4.00%

    4.51%

    29

    324

    21.94%

    19.18%

     

    2,929

     

    (4,179)

    30yr 4.5

     

    93,291

     

    105,442

    2.37%

     

    113.02

    4.50%

    5.00%

    20

    336

    26.50%

    25.98%

     

    588

     

    (1,301)

    30yr Total

     

    2,936,772

     

    3,199,016

    71.75%

     

    108.93

    3.00%

    3.63%

    8

    349

    8.45%

    11.64%

     

    37,005

     

    (64,034)

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    3,647,306

     

    3,947,218

    88.53%

     

    108.22

    2.88%

    3.51%

    8

    325

    7.92%

    11.91%

     

    42,944

     

    (75,789)

    Structured RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    249,787

     

    29,573

    0.66%

     

    11.84

    3.98%

    4.57%

    79

    267

    38.55%

    42.56%

     

    (3,926)

     

    3,629

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    249,787

     

    29,573

    0.66%

     

    11.84

    3.98%

    4.57%

    79

    267

    38.55%

    42.56%

     

    (3,926)

     

    3,629

    Long TBA Positions

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FNCL 2.0 TBA

     

    365,000

     

    376,349

    8.44%

     

    103.11

    2.00%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    4,983

     

    (8,295)

    FNCL 2.5 TBA

     

    100,000

     

    105,234

    2.36%

     

    105.23

    2.50%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    636

     

    (1,700)

    Total Long TBA

     

    465,000

     

    481,583

    10.80%

     

    103.57

    2.11%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    5,619

     

    (9,995)

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,362,093

    $

    4,458,374

    100.00%

     

     

    2.86%

    3.58%

    12

    321

    9.90%

    14.87%

    $

    44,637

    $

    (82,155)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

    Average

     

    Hedge

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Notional

     

    Period

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

     

    Balance

     

    End

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000)

     

    Dec-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (250)

    $

    250

    Swaps

     

    (855,000)

     

    Apr-2026

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (10,103)

     

    22,356

    5-Year Treasury Futures

     

    (69,000)

     

    Mar-2021(3)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,217)

     

    2,340

    TBA

     

    (528,000)

     

    Feb-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,478)

     

    6,912

    Swaptions

     

    (733,450)

     

    Feb-2022

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (5,848)

     

    6,329

    Hedge Total

    $

    (2,235,450)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (20,896)

    $

    38,187

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    23,741

    $

    (43,968)

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $46.7 million purchased in January 2021, which settle in February 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $80.5 million sold in January 2021, which settle in February 2021.

    (2)

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (3)

    Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.88 at January 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $86.9 million.

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)(2)

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)(2)

    Portfolio

    As of January 31, 2021

     

     

     

     

    As of January 31, 2021

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    3,087,564

    77.6%

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    569,507

    14.3%

    Freddie Mac

     

    889,228

    22.4%

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    3,407,285

    85.7%

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,976,792

    100.0%

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,976,792

    100.0%

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $46.7 million purchased in January 2021, which settle in February 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $80.5 million sold in January 2021, which settle in February 2021.

    (2)

    Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $481.6 million.

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of January 31, 2021

     

    Borrowings(1)

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

    $

    411,276

     

    10.8%

     

    0.21%

    44

    4/19/2021

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

     

    395,393

     

    10.3%

     

    0.23%

    49

    7/26/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    382,267

     

    10.0%

     

    0.24%

    56

    7/21/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

     

    334,442

     

    8.7%

     

    0.21%

    76

    4/26/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    269,629

     

    7.0%

     

    0.20%

    21

    4/26/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

     

    236,033

     

    6.1%

     

    0.21%

    18

    4/22/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    230,058

     

    6.0%

     

    0.20%

    22

    4/19/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    213,413

     

    5.6%

     

    0.20%

    11

    2/11/2021

    Nomura Securities International, Inc.

     

    211,464

     

    5.5%

     

    0.20%

    35

    4/19/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc

     

    162,935

     

    4.2%

     

    0.20%

    94

    7/26/2021

    Barclays Capital Inc.

     

    156,684

     

    4.1%

     

    0.21%

    12

    2/12/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

     

    149,500

     

    3.9%

     

    0.21%

    11

    3/2/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    123,519

     

    3.2%

     

    0.21%

    73

    4/14/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    104,121

     

    2.7%

     

    0.20%

    12

    2/12/2021

    Daiwa Securities America Inc.

     

    101,630

     

    2.6%

     

    0.23%

    16

    3/4/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    79,298

     

    2.1%

     

    0.28%

    71

    5/13/2021

    Goldman, Sachs & Co.

     

    77,823

     

    2.0%

     

    0.22%

    16

    2/16/2021

    Bank of Montreal

     

    65,845

     

    1.7%

     

    0.22%

    11

    2/11/2021

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    51,189

     

    1.3%

     

    0.23%

    5

    2/5/2021

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    51,028

     

    1.3%

     

    0.25%

    11

    2/11/2021

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    34,319

     

    0.9%

     

    0.20%

    83

    4/26/2021

    Total Borrowings

    $

    3,841,866

     

    100.0%

     

    0.21%

     

    7/26/2021

    (1)

    In January 2021, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $80.5 million, which settle in February 2021 that collateralize approximately $83.0 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above. In January 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $46.7 million, which settle in February 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

