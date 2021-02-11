Denim Group and NowSecure Announce Integration for Unified View of Mobile Application Security

Innovative integration creates a clear path toward scalable vulnerability remediation at DevSecOps speed

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Denim Group, the leading independent application security firm, today announced its integration with NowSecure, a leader in mobile application security testing software and services. This unique integration will enable customers to feed the results of their mobile application security testing from the NowSecure platform into ThreadFix—a platform powered by Denim Group to support security processes to keep pace with modern development cycles. Together, Denim Group and NowSecure are now providing enterprises and organizations with a scalable, unified workflow for ingesting security test data from any tool in the pipeline, prioritizing vulnerabilities and driving the remediation process.

As organizations continue to push their digital transformation efforts, there is an increasing reliance on mobile applications to help drive business traffic. Despite the global pandemics’ impact on the economy and businesses’ operational budgets, SensorTower’s 2020-2024 Mobile Market Forecast predicts that mobile application spending will double by 2024. Meanwhile, threat actors continue to grow in sophistication and complexity—making comprehensive mobile application security testing that delivers businesses a clear view of their vulnerabilities a vital aspect of organizational security that cannot be ignored.

“Enterprises should be able to access both best-of-breed mobile application security testing, as well as other types of security testing from all of their tools, all in one place,” said Dan Cornell, CTO of Denim Group. “By integrating with NowSecure, we’re able to achieve comprehensive testing in a unified way, allowing teams to have better access to risk management and vulnerability remediation throughout their development pipelines.”

Through this integration with ThreadFix, NowSecure customers are able to integrate their mobile application security testing results directly into the ThreadFix platform. Results from the comprehensive static, dynamic, and interactive mobile app security testing from the NowSecure Platform can be viewed alongside other results for related mobile applications. These include common backends, and the cloud, used by both web and mobile apps. Here, teams are granted a clear understanding of their most critical vulnerabilities. This information allows teams to successfully drive their remediation processes, potentially achieving up to a 44% reduction in mean-time-to-fix (MTTF) for vulnerabilities through ThreadFix’s integrations with Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) systems, such as Jira.

“Over 70% of all digital time is spent through mobile applications, and attackers have followed,” said Brian Reed, Chief Mobility Officer at NowSecure. “Whether they are mobile-first or undergoing mobile digital transformation, all organizations need a mobile application security program that can keep pace and unleash new opportunities. We’re excited to integrate with ThreadFix because of its proven ability to enhance the application security of businesses. Together we are helping enterprises streamline and scale how they build, maintain and secure their entire application portfolio.”

This integration with NowSecure underscores Denim Group’s latest efforts to further its goal of providing organizations with a unified platform dedicated to managing the security of cloud-native and mobile applications to support organizations securely engaging in digital transformation initiatives. To learn more about how ThreadFix and NowSecure are working together—driving security efficiencies in team and pipeline performance at scale—register for their joint webinar on Thursday, February 18 here.

About Denim Group

Denim Group is the leading independent application security firm, serving as a trusted advisor to customers on matters of application risk and security. The company helps organizations assess and mitigate application security risk. Denim Group’s flagship ThreadFix platform accelerates the process of application vulnerability remediation, reflecting the company’s rich understanding of what it takes to fix application vulnerabilities faster.

About NowSecure

NowSecure is the mobile app security and privacy software company trusted by hundreds of the world’s most demanding organizations and most advanced security teams. From mobile-powered digital transformation to mobile-first innovators, NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IOT, retail, hospitality, transportation, energy and government sectors. NowSecure ensures confidence that your organization is protecting your mobile app users, customers, partners and employees.

Only NowSecure delivers fully automated mobile app security, API security and privacy testing software and services with speed, accuracy, and efficiency for enterprise-wide risk management, Agile and DevSecOps programs. Through automated continuous SAST/DAST/IAST/API security testing on real Android and iOS devices, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps and privacy risks. With more than a decade of mobile security expertise, NowSecure is SOC2 certified and was twice recognized as the worldwide leader in 2019 IDC MarketScape reports for Mobile Application Security Testing, named a DevSecOps Transformational leader by Gartner in 2020, and named a TAG-Cyber Distinguished Vendor in 2021. www.nowsecure.com

