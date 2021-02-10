RapidAPI Acquires Leading API Design Solution Paw, Extends Next-Generation Platform Across the API Development Lifecycle

Latest Paw release integrates with the RapidAPI platform, expands support beyond Mac to include Windows, Linux, and web versions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RapidAPI, a next-generation API Platform that enables developers and enterprises to find, connect to, and manage thousands of APIs, announced today the acquisition of Paw, a leading API design and collaboration tool. The acquisition enables RapidAPI to extend its open API platform across the entire API development lifecycle, creating a connected experience for developers from API development to consumption, across multiple clouds and gateways.





Additionally, RapidAPI and Paw announced the first successful collaboration between the two companies – Paw will now support Windows and Linux in addition to Mac. This latest release brings the intuitive UI, advanced features, and superior performance that tens of thousands of Mac users have come to rely on with Paw, to an even broader audience. With Paw, users can simplify development workflows and streamline API collaboration, enabling organizations to accelerate API delivery and improve the developer experience.

“As digital transformation efforts have accelerated over the last year, so has the demand for the modern API tooling that developers require to build digital services and business models,” said Iddo Gino, RapidAPI founder and CEO. “Although there has been a surge in the number of API products and services on the market over the last year, RapidAPI is one of the few that is truly built with the developer in mind.”

Added Gino, “With the addition of Paw, we will offer developers a unified experience from designing and developing APIs with Paw, to testing and monitoring them with RapidAPI Testing, to sharing and managing them on the RapidAPI marketplace. And to ensure that Paw is more widely available beyond its loyal Mac users, we’ve been working together to implement support for Web, Windows, and Linux versions.”

Fully-Featured for Mac, Windows, and Linux

As part of the RapidAPI platform, Paw provides a fully-featured API client that supports complex design and development workflows with intuitive UX, cross-platform collaboration, and integration with RapidAPI Marketplace and RapidAPI Enterprise Hub. It supports any type of web API, with an emphasis on REST and GraphQL APIs. With Paw, developers can:

Improve Developer Experience: Paw has an intuitive UX and provides superior performance, providing users with a better developer experience. With Paw, users can quickly create, find, and run API requests with an intuitive top-level sidebar navigation and a simple interface for setting up arguments, headers, and parameters.

Paw has an intuitive UX and provides superior performance, providing users with a better developer experience. With Paw, users can quickly create, find, and run API requests with an intuitive top-level sidebar navigation and a simple interface for setting up arguments, headers, and parameters. Accelerate API Delivery: Paw eases design and development workflows for ongoing API projects by offering powerful environment variables and dynamic values that improve productivity for developers. Unlike other design solutions, Paw can be extended through its JavaScript API to allow custom API flows.

Paw eases design and development workflows for ongoing API projects by offering powerful environment variables and dynamic values that improve productivity for developers. Unlike other design solutions, Paw can be extended through its JavaScript API to allow custom API flows. Collaborate Across Teams: Paw enables multiple development teams to collaborate while keeping all API calls in sync, increase productivity for all team members involved in designing and consuming APIs, including product managers designing the API structure, backend developers implementing the API, QA engineers testing the API, and frontend developers consuming the API.

“Paw has gained traction over the last six years by building an API design tool that was beloved by Mac users for its strong UI and performance,” said Micha Mizaheri, founder and CEO of Paw. “By joining forces with RapidAPI, we are able to take that developer experience to the next level by making Paw available across multiple platforms and integrating it across RapidAPI’s domain of developer tools. I’m thrilled to share the same vision as Iddo of creating products where the developer experience is always prioritized.”

The latest release with cross platform support is currently in beta and is free for individual users. Sign-up to be part of the Paw trial.

About RapidAPI

RapidAPI, the world’s largest API Marketplace, is used by millions of developers to find, test and connect to thousands of APIs—all with a single account, API key and SDK. For enterprise organizations, RapidAPI offers RapidAPI Enterprise Hub, a white-labeled version of the marketplace that enables the company’s developers, customers, and partners to find, manage, and connect to hundreds of internal APIs, as well as external API subscriptions.

About Paw

Paw is a full-featured API design tool for API design, discovery, and collaboration. Widely recognized for its time-saving UX, extensibility, and performance, Paw has been the number one choice among Mac developers for the last five years. Paw enables you to visually build your API requests and describe each parameter through textual descriptions, typing, and constraints. Founded in 2014, Paw was privately funded until its acquisition by RapidAPI at the end of 2020.

