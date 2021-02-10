Haystack News Expands Live Channels, Adds Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Quicktake

18 Live News Networks Now Available to Complement Leading Curated and Personalized AVOD News Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haystack News, a leading ad-supported streaming service that lets viewers watch news from nearly 350 local, national and world TV news channels, expanded its content agreement with Bloomberg Media to add Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake to its recently launched portfolio of live viewing options.

Haystack News now features 18 live streaming channels with the additions of Bloomberg TV, a premium video experience that combines the power of Bloomberg data and trusted business and finance programming, and Bloomberg Quicktake, a breakthrough news network providing a global view on the biggest stories for a new generation of leaders and professionals.

Haystack News launched live news as a complement to its industry-leading curated and personalized streaming news platform in November 2019 with ABC News Live and CBSN, in addition to Al Jazeera, Euronews, Newsmax, Yahoo Finance and a portfolio of live local news broadcast stations across the U.S.

“Demand for news in the United States remains high and Haystack News leads by offering innovation, flexibility and choice. We are very pleased to expand Haystack’s long-standing partnership with Bloomberg Media by launching the flagship Bloomberg network and Bloomberg Quicktake,” said Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Our audience and watch-time growth continues to break records and the addition of Bloomberg’s high-quality, award-winning live business and global news further fortifies our content offerings.”

Haystack News showcases the largest portfolio of local, national and global news on FAST, offering curated and personalized stories from nearly 350 news providers, including more than 300 local broadcast channels and 100% of the top 30 DMAs.

“Bloomberg is very pleased to deepen our relationship with Haystack News via our 24/7 live networks, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake,” said M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital and Media Distribution at Bloomberg Media. “New platforms such as Haystack News extend our reach and help Bloomberg be everywhere viewers look for the news they need.”

About Bloomberg TV and Quicktake

Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake are two global news networks from the world’s largest newsroom. Bloomberg TV delivers global financial news and market-moving analysis. Bloomberg Quicktake delivers live global news and original shows on the biggest stories in business, technology, politics and culture.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

About Haystack TV

Haystack TV offers Haystack News, a leading ad-based video on demand (AVOD) platform, providing free and customized over-the-top (OTT) on-demand and live streaming of local, national and international news, including on-demand local news and weather content for 100% of the Top 30 DMAs.

Haystack offers more news content from local TV news stations than any other AVOD service, with nearly 350 on-demand news providers, including more than 300 local TV broadcast stations from ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Corporation, Scripps and more.

Haystack News national/international programming providers include ABC News, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBSN, Cheddar, CNET, Euronews, GameSpot, Newsy and Yahoo Finance. Haystack News is available on multiple platforms and all leading Smart TVs worldwide including the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku streaming platforms; Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Vizio Smart TVs; Android and iOS mobile devices; and online at www.haystack.tv.

Contacts

Eric Becker



Becker PR for Haystack TV



(303) 638-3469



beckerericwpr@gmail.com