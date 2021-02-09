Strategy Analytics: Gaming, Remote Work Drove Record Notebook PC Demand During 2020 Holidays

    • News

    Lenovo topped the market with 26% market share and Chromebook shipments grew 133% year-on-year

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SA_DevicesAs remote working and e-learning continues worldwide, demand for Notebook PCs was at its highest ever in Q4 2020, driving 54% year-on-year growth for notebook shipments. The Notebook PC industry picked up pace in the last quarter as consumer demand supplemented sustained work and school-from-home demand, according to Strategy Analytics’ latest report. There is no doubt that Notebook PCs are more personal for consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple computing devices per household trending higher.

    The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Notebook PC Shipments and Market Share: Q4 2020 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-notebook-pc-shipments-and-market-share-q4-2020-results-050221

    Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst said, “While every vendor posted shockingly high notebook shipment growth during the quarter, there was an interesting trend behind the numbers. Gaming and Chromebook volumes were very strong; with e-learning still in effect and consumers looking for entertainment ahead of the cold winter months, buyers took advantage of great deals during the holiday season. Lenovo stacked those trends on top of meeting strong commercial demand to lead the market.”

    Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing added, “Strain on the supply chain and rising component costs will be a key concern as demand is expected to stay high in 2021. Conversely, the world is still in a precarious place with controlling the spread of COVID and vendors must be prepared for the toughest of situations if worldwide commercial orders fall along with falling GDP and other patches of market uncertainty.”

    Exhibit 1: All Vendors Showed High Double-digit Growth on WFH/LFH Demand, Holiday Shopping1

    Global Notebook PC Shipments by Vendor

    (Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

    Vendor

    Q4 ’20

    2020

    Q4 ’19

    2019

    Quarterly Growth Y/Y

    Annual Growth Y/Y

    Lenovo

    17.9

    54.9

    12.1

    44.2

    47%

    24%

    HP

    15.8

    52.2

    9.6

    37.5

    64%

    39%

    Dell

    11.5

    35.4

    7.0

    27.7

    65%

    28%

    Apple

    6.3

    19.7

    4.0

    15.7

    58%

    26%

    Acer

    5.6

    16.5

    3.5

    12.4

    59%

    33%

    Others

    12.7

    48.1

    9.0

    34.8

    40%

    38%

    Totals

    69.7

    226.8

    45.3

    172.3

    54%

    32%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Global Notebook PC Market Share by Vendor

    (Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

     

     

     

    Vendor

    Q4 ’20

    2020

    Q4 ’19

    2019

     

     

     

    Lenovo

    25.6%

    24.2%

    26.8%

    25.7%

     

     

     

    HP

    22.6%

    23.0%

    21.2%

    21.8%

     

     

     

    Dell

    16.6%

    15.6%

    15.4%

    16.1%

     

     

     

    Apple

    9.1%

    8.7%

    8.8%

    9.1%

     

     

     

    Acer

    8.0%

    7.3%

    7.7%

    7.2%

     

     

     

    Others

    18.2%

    21.2%

    20.0%

    20.2%

     

     

     

    Totals

    100.0%

    100.0%

    100.0%

    100.0%

     

     

     

    Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

    Exhibit 2: Chromebook Sales Hit Triple-digit Growth for 2 Straight Quarters1

    Global Notebook PC Shipments by Operating System

    (Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

    Operating System

    Q4 ’20

    2020

    Q4 ’19

    2019

    Quarterly Growth Y/Y

    Annual Growth Y/Y

    Windows

    51.1

    170.6

    35.6

    135.9

    43%

    26%

    Chrome

    11.4

    33.7

    4.9

    18.2

    133%

    86%

    MacOS

    6.3

    19.7

    4.0

    15.7

    58%

    26%

    Others

    0.9

    2.7

    0.7

    2.5

    26%

    8%

    Totals

    69.7

    226.8

    45.3

    172.3

    54%

    32%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Global Notebook PC Market Share by Operating System

    (Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

     

     

     

    Operating System

    Q4 ’20

    2020

    Q4 ’19

    2019

     

     

     

    Windows

    73.3%

    75.2%

    78.7%

    78.9%

     

     

     

    Chrome

    16.4%

    14.9%

    10.9%

    10.5%

     

     

     

    MacOS

    9.1%

    8.7%

    8.8%

    9.1%

     

     

     

    Others

    1.3%

    1.2%

    1.6%

    1.5%

     

     

     

    Totals

    100.0%

    100.0%

    100.0%

    100.0%

     

     

     

    Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

    1 All figures are rounded

    About Strategy Analytics 
    Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

    Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

